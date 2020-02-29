Liam Hemsworth's new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, has been pulling "another side,quot; of him, the source says

Liam Hemsworth has been having the best time of his life with Gabriella Brooks and apparently thinks she is really & # 39; unlike anyone she has met before & # 39 ;. After her separation from Miley Cyrus, it seems that Liam is very happy with her new girlfriend and she has been taking & # 39; another side & # 39; from him, an internal report says he knows.

The two have been dating alone for a few months, but it seems that they already mean a lot to each other.

In addition, they have also managed to change each other for the better!

The actor considers Gabriella a very special person for more than one reason and really appreciates having her in his life.

A source tells HollywoodLife that "Liam has always preferred to keep his personal life private, especially when it comes to his relationships, but Gabriella has helped bring out another side of Liam and is not like anyone he has met before."

A couple of days ago, the couple was seen having lunch and Liam was really happy with her even though her visit brought them a lot of unwanted attention.

The insider said: He actually really enjoyed going out for lunch with her at The Ivy even though he knew there would be a lot of photographers and people watching. They had lunch with his brother Luke, his sister-in-law Samantha, and some of his best friends, Aaron (Grist) and Luke (Zocchi), and he appreciates that she gets along so well with the people she loves most. Liam definitely likes spending time with Gabriella and he hopes to see where things go with her. "

And it turns out that he is not the only one who really likes Gabriela.

The source emphasized that her loved ones are equally in love with her.

Family Liam's family is so impressed by Gabby that they think Liam has made a very solid decision. It's not just that she is Australian, although that does grant her some bonus points. He also speaks very well and seems to have a very good head on his shoulders. "

Of course, they just want him to be happy since that's the most important thing and it really seems that Gabriela has been making him happy.



