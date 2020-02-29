Liam Gallagher thought he had contracted the coronavirus after touring Europe

%MINIFYHTML6db114c5df37c5e140f0a79eb420486a11% %MINIFYHTML6db114c5df37c5e140f0a79eb420486a12%

The Oasis rocker fears that he may have contracted the deadly virus after his return home from his European tour, saying he is "very confusing and scary."

Liam Gallagher He is terrified of having contracted coronavirus after returning home from a recent European tour.

the Oasis Rocker, 47, admitted to fans that he is "scared" by the outbreak, after several cases of the potentially deadly virus were confirmed in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

The singer took the stage in Paris, France, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the same day that the first French person carrying the disease died, and also performed in Italy and Germany recently.

On Twitter, the success creator of "Wonderwall" confessed that he believed he had contracted the virus after a fan probed the composer for his thoughts on the escape.

Remembering that he thought he had contracted the virus, Liam explained: "However, it is very confusing and scary. I feel I have had it 7 times in the last few days and then I realized that the house is very hot."

Referring to his confusion, he later joked on Twitter, "achoo," while fans laughed at the confusion.

The coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, and has spread worldwide in recent weeks, with a death toll that exceeds 2,000 with cases recorded in 39 countries.