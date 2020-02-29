League Two and Scottish matches postponed | Soccer news

Two league games were also canceled in Scotland





Stevenage's home game with Walsall was postponed due to the continuous wet weather

League Two matches were postponed this afternoon due to the wet and windy weather.

The games in Mansfield, Forest Green and Stevenage are turned off due to waterlogged fields.

The leaders of League Two, Swindon, had hoped to increase their promotion momentum in the Mansfield fight.

But a statement from Mansfield said: "After heavy rains in Mansfield in the last 24 hours, local referee Dave Plowright felt that the field could not be played.

"The weather has exceeded the efforts of the club staff, who had implemented all the precautionary measures available in their efforts to avoid postponement."

It was a similar situation at The New Lawn Stadium.

Forest Green said: "Party referee Kevin Johnson felt that the playing field cannot be played due to the amount of stagnant water on the playing surface, with almost 30,000 liters of water recycled off the field only on Friday."

Stevenage canceled its installation after a field inspection at 8:30 am and said the decision was due to "heavy rains in recent days and with more forecasts ahead."

North of the border, the Dundee Scottish Championship match with Arbroath and Stranraer's game against Peterhead were suspended due to flooded throws.

EFL matches postponed

Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient

Mansfield vs Swindon

Stevenage vs Walsall

Matches postponed in Scotland

Dundee vs Arbroath

Stranraer vs Peterhead