Lady GaGa's father refuses to pay the restaurant's rent amid the complaint of the homeless population

Joe Germanotta says that the homeless in the Grand Central's basement food court, where he has been running Art Bird and Whiskey Bar since 2018, reduced his business by 30 percent.

Lady GagaThe father of the father blames the homeless population for their refusal to pay the rent for their restaurant business. Owner of the Art Bird & Whiskey Bar in the Grand Central Terminal of New York City, Joe Germanotta has withheld $ 260,000 in rents and fees from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Speaking to The New York Post about the matter, the restaurateur said that the growing number of homeless people has reduced their business by 30 percent since 2018. "The homeless go there to stay warm. We are compassionate, but it affects our customers, "he reasoned. "When homeless people invade our areas, it becomes a less attractive place."

Germanotta, who allegedly pays $ 40,000 of rent and $ 10,000 in fees per month, also accused the MTA of apparently not worrying about the problem of homelessness in the lower lobby of the terminal. "I don't think they were prepared [to manage the space]," he said. "Frankly, I think they are more interested in driving the trains."

Further expressing his problem with the homeless, Germanotta said, as quoted by CNN, "some days, there are more homeless people there than pedestrian traffic early in the morning." He added: "The homeless are washing their hair in the sink. Imagine you are a tourist and you go in and see that. You would leave."

The employer has been told to pay $ 260,000 in the next two weeks. If you do not, the eviction process will begin. He told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, February 26 that he wants to be released from his lease, which expires in 2028.

However, MTA communications director Tim Minton blamed the late payment on Germanotta himself. Insisting that the food court is "a great place to do business," he told The New York Post: "This is a dispute between landlords and tenants, pure and simple, in which the owner seeks to blame his struggles. financial to anyone but himself. " "

"The fact that Mr. Germanotta does not appreciate someone who is less fortunate to have a cup of coffee near his business is not the problem of the people of the state of New York, who does not expect to have to subsidize their troubled businesses, "he argued more.