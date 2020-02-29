Lady Gaga returns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Short blog today.

Lady Gaga is back with a new success that I think will do very well! The song is called "Stupid Love,quot;, released on Thursday, February 27 on the Interscope Records label.

I heard the song on SIRIUS XM HITS 1 today and I was impressed!

It is the main single from his next sixth studio album.

Written by Stefani Germanotta, it works around 3:37.

Get up and dance!

Shot completely on an iPhone 11 Pro.