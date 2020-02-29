Kylie Jenner publishes beloved photos with Travis Scott, her alleged former side girl shades her

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Take Instagram Stories to share several photos of her and the rapper & # 39; Highest in the Room & # 39; Who attends a basketball game.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner has added fuel to the rumors that she and Travis Scott (II) They are getting back together. On Friday, February 28, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star turned to Instagram Stories to post a series of photos of her and the rapper who felt comfortable while sitting on the court during a basketball game.

In a photo, Kylie could be seen leaning closer to Travis as she whispered something in his ear. The second image showed them looking lovingly into their eyes while the last image saw the ex enjoying the game. "It's a state of mind," so the "Kylie's life"alum subtitled the photos.

%MINIFYHTML48aad0fdcfe21cf8fa6c090fcfb2c57a11% %MINIFYHTML48aad0fdcfe21cf8fa6c090fcfb2c57a12%

Interestingly, shortly after Kylie made the post, Yung Sweetro He decided to update his Instagram Stories feed with a cryptic post. "Hahaha," wrote the social media star, who was once rumored to be the rapper's girl. Then he added in another post: "People will be in a secret competition with you and keep losing."

<br />

Sweetro did not name names in his publication, but given his chance, people began to believe that it was addressed to Kylie. "Girl, she's a whole billionaire. She's not losing for anything (eggplant emoji)," Sweetro sneered. "Baby, it seems that a whole billionaire is winning me," another echoed the sentiment.

Kylie and Travis dated about 2 years before resigning in October 2019. Rumors circulated about the cause of the breakup because rapper "Highest in the Room" cheated on her with Sweetro. However, both have denied the accusation.

Despite the separation, Kylie and Travis still have a good relationship and do very well in raising their daughter, Stormi Webster. For the girl's second birthday, the two even joined together to celebrate another amusement park-themed birthday party called "Stormi World 2".