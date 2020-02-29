Kylie Jenner posts recoil photos of her and Travis Scott together

They are Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott together again?

22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted in his Instagram story on Friday three photos of her and the rapper chatting and looking at each other affectionately while sitting on the court in an Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets NBA playoff game in 2017, when They started to hang out. Kylie's throwback photos fueled recent rumors that she and Travis have rekindled their romance after their 2019 separation.

%MINIFYHTML4e87378ab6857140d4ebebf5d2340f6d13% %MINIFYHTML4e87378ab6857140d4ebebf5d2340f6d14%

"It's a state of mind," Kylie wrote in her latest post.

%MINIFYHTML4e87378ab6857140d4ebebf5d2340f6d15% %MINIFYHTML4e87378ab6857140d4ebebf5d2340f6d16%

The reality star shared the photos hours after she shared on Instagram an image of herself wearing a pair of shoes that Travis had designed for Nike.

ME! In October, News learned that Kylie and Travis, parents of the 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, were "separating space," two years after they began their relationship.

The reality star and the rapper have been in friendly terms and have met several times since their split announcement, mainly to spend time together with their daughter.