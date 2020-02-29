Kylie Jenner posts recoil photos of her and Travis Scott together

They are Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott together again?
22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted in his Instagram story on Friday three photos of her and the rapper chatting and looking at each other affectionately while sitting on the court in an Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets NBA playoff game in 2017, when They started to hang out. Kylie's throwback photos fueled recent rumors that she and Travis have rekindled their romance after their 2019 separation.
"It's a state of mind," Kylie wrote in her latest post.
The reality star shared the photos hours after she shared on Instagram an image of herself wearing a pair of shoes that Travis had designed for Nike.
ME! In October, News learned that Kylie and Travis, parents of the 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, were "separating space," two years after they began their relationship.
The reality star and the rapper have been in friendly terms and have met several times since their split announcement, mainly to spend time together with their daughter.
In January, they celebrated their birthday at Disney World and earlier this month, Travis attended Kylie's big birthday party packed with stars for the girl.
"Kylie and Travis are not officially together again, but they are professionals in the joint upbringing of Stormi right now," a source told E! News a few weeks ago. "Stormi keeps them very close and they are in incredible terms."
"Organizing Stormi's birthday party and everyday life has brought Travis and Kylie closer than ever," the source continued. "They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and they are very happy at the stage they are in now. It has been mentioned many times but they keep up."
In late October, a source told E! The news that Kylie "doesn't have a great plan on whether she will be with Travis again or not. She is joined to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility."
