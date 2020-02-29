Kylie Jenner enjoys a girls trip with her daughter Stormi and her friends

Kylie Jenner He is living his best life!

The beauty and personality magnate of the 22-year-old reality shows has been enjoying a little getaway with her favorite friends and 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Saturday keeping up with the Kardashians Star turned to social media to share the travel festivities of her girls, which included sunbathing with colorful swimsuits, enjoying the windy and beachy weather and dancing with her. RosaliaThe music of success.

"Saturdays are for girls," he captioned one of his Instagram posts, along with some snapshots of her and her best friend. Anastasia Karanikolaou resting by a pool and posing playfully for the camera.

In addition, Jenner showed her main culinary skills in a series of Instagram stories, while preparing pancakes, bacon, sausages and more for breakfast.

"I make the best mini pancakes," the founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared with gastronomic images.