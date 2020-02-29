Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster enjoy a beautiful beach time – Watch the video

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster went out to the beach on Friday for a wonderful relaxation. Exactly where the 22-year-old self-made billionaire is still a mystery, but it is clearly a warm, tropical and beautiful place. On Thursday, Kylie shared a photo of herself on a private plane, so it is not clear if she and Stormi left California, but it seems possible. There is no doubt that Stormi Webster is Kylie Jenner's favorite person on the planet and that she often shares photos and videos of herself spending time with her little girl. Sharing a photo where Kylie and Stormi walked hand in hand towards the ocean, Kylie captioned the sweet photo with the following with her 164.2 million followers on Instagram: you and me.

It didn't take long for fans to see that Kylie also had her full curves on display in her elegant swimsuit. While Stormi wore an adorable two-piece suit, Kylie exchanged her characteristic bikinis for something else she covered while on the beach with her two-year-old daughter. Kylie wore an elegant one-piece swimsuit and combined it with a sun hat.

%MINIFYHTMLed47b7bc1c0f73f788d55c8816a12eb311% %MINIFYHTMLed47b7bc1c0f73f788d55c8816a12eb312%

You can see a sweet picture of Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner walking hand in hand at the water's edge as they strolled along the beach below.

In addition to the sweet photo that Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram, she also shared some video images of her trip with Stormi. The water was turquoise blue and Kylie was filmed outside by a beautiful pool and down a wooden pier and stairs to reach the beach, passing through a large storage chest and a surfboard.

It's unclear if Travis Scott is with Stormi and Kylie. Rumors have circulated for several months that Stormi's mother and father have secretly met and are together again. Travis has attended all the main functions involving his little daughter and Kylie has labeled Travis in his latest collection of photos of Stormi wearing gold earrings while carrying a bag of Alexander Wang.

What do you think about Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner's weekend getaway?

Ad

Are you a fan of Kylie and Travis? Do you think the two are together again in secret?



Post views:

two