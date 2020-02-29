Kim warns of & # 39; serious consequences & # 39; if the virus spreads to North Korea | North Korea News

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has called for greater efforts to protect against the coronavirus, saying there will be "serious consequences,quot; if the outbreak spreads to the country.

North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,800 people and infected more than 84,000 people in dozens of countries since it emerged in neighboring China.

During a meeting of the ruling Workers Party of KoreaKim called on the country's anti-epidemic headquarters to strengthen detection and close all the "channels and spaces through which infectious disease can find its way,quot;, The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) official reported on Saturday.

"In case the infectious disease that spreads out of control reaches our country, it will have serious consequences," Kim said, citing KCNA.

Pyongyang has been pushing a tough anti-virus campaign that it described as a matter of "national existence."

The country closed almost all cross-border traffic, banned tourists, intensified detection at entry points and mobilized tens of thousands of health workers to control residents and isolate those with symptoms. Also has He put hundreds of foreigners in quarantine to avoid an outbreak.

Experts say an epidemic in North Korea could be serious due to chronic lack of medical supplies and poor health infrastructure.

Military exercises

In a separate report, KCNA said that Kim, in a rare public outing, oversaw a military drill that simulated an attack on an island target.

The North Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of Kim watching from an observation post and artillery vehicles firing from a coastal area.

The military exercise consisted of "judging the mobility and attack capacity of the firepower,quot; on the front line and the eastern units and ended with Kim's "great satisfaction," KCNA said Saturday.

The report did not specify when and where the drill took place.

"The soldiers, who have firmly armed themselves with a Party idea that matches a hundred and trained under the simulated conditions of royal battles, reduced an objective islet to a sea of ​​flame," KCNA said.