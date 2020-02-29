Kim Kardashian posts a high school throwback photo and people are going crazy – Chicago & # 39; West Chi Is & # 39; It is your twin!

%MINIFYHTML0a59fd37efd8114cd8d79808eccad35211% %MINIFYHTML0a59fd37efd8114cd8d79808eccad35212%

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West are so alike that people are going crazy! On Saturday, Kim shared a photo of herself from the ninth grade high school and the photo is quickly going viral. As one of the most famous Instagram influencers, the 39-year-old socialite and mother of four has more than 161 million followers. More than three million people liked the image of high school that shows Kim with black hair up to her chin and showing her lovely smile. He wore a black polo shirt and his natural beauty was in full display. The comments section exploded with people who immediately looked like Chicago "Chi Chi,quot; West.

The younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, immediately intervened pointing out the comparison.

%MINIFYHTML0a59fd37efd8114cd8d79808eccad35213% %MINIFYHTML0a59fd37efd8114cd8d79808eccad35214%

"Oh my God !!!!!! You and Chi are literal twins! She exclaimed. Khloe's comment received more than 17,000 likes from fans who agreed with her.

%MINIFYHTML0a59fd37efd8114cd8d79808eccad35215% %MINIFYHTML0a59fd37efd8114cd8d79808eccad35216%

In addition to those who pointed out how much Kim Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, Chicago, looks like her, many commented on how beautiful Kim looked naturally. Some have suggested that you do not need to undergo any type of plastic surgery, botox or fillers because it has large genes and should age naturally.

You can see the high school throwback photo that Kim Kardashian shared below.

Here is a side-by-side comparison photo of Kim Kardashian West and her two-year-old daughter Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian has been very busy with her four children, her clothing and beauty companies and studying to obtain her law degree. She still finds time to be a practical mother and recently shared photos of herself taking North West to school, in addition to spending time with Chicago in a park where she became friends with a large and very friendly dog.

Kim has stated that Chicago loves dogs and their little mini-self seems to have inherited a loving and gentle disposition. In the photos, Chicago was seen stroking the dog and even hugging the gentle creature. In an adorable moment, Chicago was seen giving the dog a kiss on the cheek.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's high school throwback photo? Do you think he looks the same at 39 years old than in the ninth grade?

Ad

Do you think Kim Kardashian and Chicago West look like twins?



Post views:

0 0