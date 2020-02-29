Khloe Kardashian shares photos of the northwest and True Thompson with prayer hands that say grace

%MINIFYHTMLef1b4c0ecc9cce9e52a3b95d1622997511% %MINIFYHTMLef1b4c0ecc9cce9e52a3b95d1622997512%

Khloe Kardashian shared the sweetest photos of her one-year-old daughter True Thompson and her six-year-old niece, North West, while saying their grace before breakfast. Khloe shared a legend along with the adorable photo and reminded his fans to start each day with an attitude of gratitude. Of the Kardashian / Jenner brothers, Khloe is the one who shares the most messages of self-reflection, love, gratitude and personal thoughts. He often publishes these nuggets in his Instagram stories and many of his followers enjoy it when he shares his wisdom with them.

Before Kanye West came, the Kardashians were known as a Christian family with a strong faith in God. Like Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians and Jenners had spent a lot of time in the Hillsong church and Khloe is known for faithfully reading a daily devotional.

Khloe fans loved the girls' photo and has over a million likes and more than 4,000 comments. You can see the photos and the title that Khloe shared with his more than 105 million Instagram followers below.

Now that Kanye West has become a pastor and known for his Sunday services, many of his family members regularly attend his service. It seems that their spiritual leadership is having an impact on their children, since both the northwest and Chicago, two years old, have been captured on video singing their praises to Jesus.

While North may have been leading little True Thompson in grace, Kanye may discover that Chicago West joins him on the stage of worship. Until now, North West, Saint and Chicago have been seen dancing and singing in Kanye Sunday service.

The videos of Chicago West singing "Great Is He,quot; and their own song "Jesus, I Love You,quot; have gone viral. You can watch those videos of Chicago West singing those songs in the video player below.

What do you think of the sweet photo of Khloe Kardashian from the northwest and True Thompson saying grace?

