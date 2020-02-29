Keyshia Cole kills the bright blue hair color in new photos: Niko Khale's girlfriend confirms that she is often imitated but never duplicated

According to recent information, Keyshia Cole's latest activity on social networks indicates that the R,amp;B diva is going through good times, as it was reported that her mother, Francine "Frankie,quot; Lons, finally entered a rehabilitation center for her abuse of drugs.

In addition, the singer's love life also seems to be in excellent condition, since she is supposedly delighted with her relationship with rapper Niko Khale.

Cole recently visited Instagram to show his radiant perspective, and shared a stunning new image, which caused a lot of excitement among his numerous followers.

In the photo, Cole posed for the camera with a very elegant outfit, while wearing a black hat with pearls in combination with a leather jacket, gray, white and black pants, and a revealing top that showed his broad assets.

The mother of two also showed an intense blue color that delights fans. The publication made Cole fans excited about her fashion look, and many congratulated her on her beauty.

One user of the popular social media platform even stated that "when you're happy, it shows," and another commented on the singer's healthy glow.

A fan said: "Probably the only person who can move any color and kill it." Nipsey Blue loves him, Keyshia … 💋 "

Another commenter said: "Keyshia LEGEND Cole! You did that, friend! Body Body Body!" Come back to yourself now I see❤️❤️❤️❤️🧡 ".

This follower revealed: “Often imitated, never duplicated! Absolutely awesome! Perfect! I love you girl! "

This social media user said: "Beautiful little sister, may God continue to bless you and your family praying for your mother."

A fifth comment said: "Yes. Step aside, stinky Wendy … 🙏 The blue wave 🌊 got that lock … 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Yesss @officialkieshacole Catch the wave."

The interpreter of "Heaven Sent,quot; appeared in the headlines in November, when the television series about her life, Keyshia Cole: my new life, premiered in BET.

The program offers Cole fans a glimpse into his private world and tells the story of his life with Khale, his newborn baby, Tobias, his first child, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., from his previous relationship with the star of the NBA Daniel Gibson, and his mother, Francine.

Cole has become a very popular media personality.



