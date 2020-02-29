Kevin De Bruyne: Man City takes the Carabao Cup final seriously | Soccer news





Kevin De Bruyne is watching more trophies in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Before the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, live live Sky sportsKevin De Bruyne reveals how Manchester City approaches the game.

The Pep Guardiola team has won the competition in the last two seasons and points to a third consecutive title when they face Aston Villa in Wembley this weekend.

It is one of four competitions that City could still win, including the Premier League, and De Bruyne says the team will seek victory in all of them, starting with the Carabao Cup final.

He said Sky Sports & # 39; Laura Woods: "This club takes all competitions seriously. No matter what competition we play, we play to win it and we have shown that whoever you play in this competition, new players and maybe players who play a little less, are there to Win the game The boys have taken a step forward and have done the job brilliantly, the supports to have a very good team of 25 players.

"It's the first trophy you can win and it's a trophy. I know people say it's the smallest competition, but at least if you don't win anything else, you've won something. There are many players who play many games in their career and don't They have won a competition, including the Carabao Cup.

Man City has won the Carabao Cup for the past two seasons

"You have to respect all competitions because we play in big games and sometimes against teams from the lower leagues, but even so, we show the dedication to do what we have to do as professionals and show that we will do everything we can to win this Cup .

"The start is going to be very tight. I don't think they are going to open much and play the game we want to play, but I think they played with five in the back and three midfielders last time and we started. The game went very well.

"I think after 25 minutes, it was 3-0 (Man City beat Aston Villa 6-1 in the Premier League earlier this season) so you know they have to open the game and then we find it easier to play with them ". They will expect to keep it tight, maybe get a goal here and there, but I don't think it's an open game at the beginning. "

& # 39; It feels like the first season under Pep & # 39;

According to the city's high standards, it has been a disappointing season nationwide, particularly in the Premier League, and De Bruyne reflected on what the problems might be.

He said: "We are performing well, but we have lost too many points. It feels a bit like the first season with Pep where we played good football but we made too many mistakes."

"There are games in which you think you have total control and then the last five or 10 minutes, basically we give it away and in this period in which Liverpool does not lose any points, every point you loose is too much. Even if we did,quot; . Better, I think the way Liverpool is performing this year and winning basically everything deserves to win and be champions again.

"I don't think there's a level of frustration with Liverpool because you just have to applaud what they are doing. It's also the same thing we had during the last two years, if you have so many points and win so many games." , there is not much that the opposition can do and I know that they will only control what they do themselves.

"The only frustration we have had is having made too many mistakes and it has nothing to do with them (Liverpool), it is more than we know that if we did not make these mistakes, (the league) would be closer. We also accept because you know how hard you you have to work to be so good and there is a lot of respect between both sides. If they earn it this way, that's how it should be.

"I always want to win everything. We know that the league is gone, but I would say winning everything else. I know it's a difficult job, but that's what we want to do and those are the goals. At the beginning of the season, no we say "we want to win the league and everything else, we'll see," we want to win all four. We still have the opportunity to make three, so if that's the case, then that will be quite amazing. "

Future winner of the Golden Ball?

Kevin De Bruyne is regularly considered one of the best players in the Premier League.

De Bruyne is regularly promoted as one of the best players in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola has challenged him to become one of the best five players in the world.

Do you think it's there?

"Probably not too far," de Bruyne thinks. "But who am I to decide that? I just try to be the best I can be. I have been playing well in recent years and even last season, I had a lot of injuries but the times I was at the I was doing well, even In Germany, I had good years and I felt happy, but who decides that (the best players), I don't know, but I think I'm pretty close.

"Help (being nominated for the Golden Ball), but first and foremost it is the performance of the team. I know that if the team performs well and I perform with them, I will get praise. In recent years, I have been happy for the 30 best in the world and it feels good because you work very hard in your profession and it is always nice to hear that you are really good at what you do.

"It gives me the motivation to stay there and be on top as long as I can because (playing) football is for a short period of time and I just want to be the best version of what I can be. What is that, I don't know , but every year is different and this year it went very well.

"I think I'm more of a complete footballer than I was a few years ago. I've had some good years in my career, but I think that any side of the ball, mentally, leading a team, I'm better now than two or three years ago. I think that I am doing very well and I feel comfortable and happy with my way of acting. "

Taking the captain's bracelet

Kevin de Bruyne feels he looks more like David Silva as captain than former captain Vincent Kompany

De Bruyne has entered the role of the captain several times this season with Vincent Kompany dating in the summer and in the absence of David Silva and Fernandinho.

The Belgian international had enjoyed taking more responsibility and would accept the full-time role if offered.

He said, "I think I'm a little more like David (Silva). I don't know what Vinny (Kompany) was like seven or eight years ago when he took the bracelet and there are many things you sometimes need as a captain. You also grow up in that role, but I have always been the player who has tried to set an example on the field. I am not someone who speaks all the time, but if there is anything to say, I will say it for the benefit of the team or when I think it is the right time.

"It's something that I've become because two or three years ago, Pep took me to his office and told me that I needed to take on more responsibility and took me to the team's five captains. I arrived five to three now and if the team Vote, I trust them and try to set a good example.

"It makes you recognize different things about football. You not only learn in the field, but also in the things you learn, mentally and physically, and they can only help you in other things in life."

"If I had the opportunity (to be the full-time Man City captain), I wouldn't say no, but I think everything comes at a suitable time. With Fernandinho and David being there, even Agüero if it were the possibility, I would understand because they have been here for so long and have set an example to many players and me also to follow them.

"Being close to them in a different way now outside football is important to grow and if I ever had the chance, I would say yes."

