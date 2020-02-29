Kandi Burruss is proud of her son, Ace Wells Tucker, who delivered a great speech for the Black History Program at school – Watch the video

Kandi Burruss is the most proud mother there is. She shared a video with her and Todd Tucker's son, Ace Wells Tucker, while delivering an incredible speech at school for Black History Month. Check out his clip below.

‘I'm so proud of my little Acey Pooh! He did a great job with his speech for the #BlackHistory program at school. It was #PercyJulian, the man who created a synthetic cortisone to eliminate pain and swelling. The first part of Ace's speech is in English and ends up speaking in Mandarin. My baby @acetucker! ❤️ # 4yrsold #ProudMama ", Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said, "I'm glad I read the title! I was so amazed … and then I couldn't understand and I thought what, wait a minute 😂 That sounds like hard language! I can barely speak English correctly. Great job! & # 39;

A follower posted this: ‘Lol! That is so cute. I had to listen 5 times to understand what he said because he spoke so fast! "And someone else joked and said," I thought Lil Bro was speaking Korean for a second. "GOOO ACE🙏🏽 ♥ ️ # Adorable."

Another commenter posted: "Absolutely beautiful and I pray that God will continue to bless you and your family," and someone else said, "Awwww. Where did the time go !? Ace has grown so much 😩❤️’

Another follower wrote: ‘His first performance! Aunt Selena in CALIFORNIA is proud of him. Hollywood better care! 😍❤️ ’while a fan was posting this:‘ Wow, I'm in college and I just wrote about Percy Julian in my Human Biology class 🧬. Good job Ace Tucker "@kandi,quot;.

A fan wrote: "I learned something from @acetucker today and I work in a pain clinic."

Apart from this, the other day, Kandi shared some new photos in her social media account in which she uses her natural hair and also shows her angry figure.

Fans were obviously amazed, and they were praising the RHOA star in the comments.



