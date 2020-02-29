Kal Yafai suffers a knockout defeat against the Roman & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML114fbe7aa81eb03c7cb52b9077e952f711% %MINIFYHTML114fbe7aa81eb03c7cb52b9077e952f712%





Román & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez arrested Kal Yafai in Texas

Kal Yafai suffered a crushing knockout defeat against Román & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez to start the WBA super flyweight title of the British wrestler in Texas.

The Birmingham man had called for a showdown against the four-peso world champion, but he recklessly got involved in a tough battle with Gonzalez, who knocked down Yafai in the eighth round before finishing the fight with a huge right hand in the ninth.

Yafai's superior natural size was evident in the first round, but Gonzalez was immediately willing to stand up and exchange blows from head to body.

In the second round, Yafai continued to be attracted to early exchanges with Gonzalez, who enjoyed the opportunity to deliver close hit groups.

Yafai could not avoid Gonzalez's elegant combinations

Sudden blows followed by a sharp right hand demonstrated Yafai's dexterity from a longer range in the third, but Gonzalez soon attracted him to deliver his classy combinations.

The cunning general of the ring was gradually intensifying his assault, bothering Yafai with a fierce blast in the room, while Gonzalez dug in sharp blows in the fifth.

A clash of heads opened a cut over Gonzalez's right eye, who was forced to step back by the Yafai ignition, only to respond with sharp and precise strokes in the sixth.

Gonzalez constantly increased the pressure on Yafai

Yafai's state as Britain's longest reigning champion was in danger and was stunned by a series of hooks in the seventh, a sign of the destructive finish Gonzalez was looking for.

A straight right hand tightened Yafai's legs in the eighth and another short right hand sent him to the canvas in the final seconds of the round.

But there was no respite when Gonzalez uncorked a huge right hand to drop Yafai heavily in the ninth and the referee saved him more penalties.