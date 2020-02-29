Juventus vs Inter Milan between five Serie A matches postponed due to coronavirus | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6300b627b64a48ae3881b88113d6356111% %MINIFYHTML6300b627b64a48ae3881b88113d6356112%







Five Serie A games scheduled for this weekend, including Juventus vs Inter Milan, have been postponed due to coronavirus.

The games would be held behind closed doors, but they have now been reorganized by May 13 as Italy continues to deal with the outbreak.

The other matches that will not take place this weekend are AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs. SPAL, Udinese vs. Fiorentina and Sassuolo vs. Brescia.

