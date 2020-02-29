Juicy J fights with his record label Columbia Records on social networks

The rapper, Juicy J, apparently does not get along very well with his record label, Columbia Records, so much so that he went to his social networks on Saturday to send them a series of publications on social networks, many of which were quite negative in tone .

He even released a diss-track addressed to the president and CEO of the company, Ron Perry, in addition to another song called "F * ck Columbia Records,quot;. At the moment, it is not clear why Juicy J is fighting with them, but apparently, the studio does not want to drop his new album, at least not in the way the rapper wants.

His rap lyrics accused them of trying to steal all the credit, while he was the one who put all the work. In addition, Juicy J shared a video of himself dancing in a room while giving his middle finger to the camera with the song playing in the background.

Representatives of neither party have published a statement about the dispute, but Variety says the social media protest began with a tweet in which he said he would filter the entire record, whether they wanted it or not.

A few hours later, he released a song on his SoundCloud and on YouTube. The rapper alluded to Prince's fiasco with Warner Brother Records in the 1990s, with a picture of Prince with the word "slave,quot; written on his face.

Fans of the iconic artist know that he fought with his record company. It was signed with them for almost twenty years. Reportedly, Prince hated the fact that they would not publish his records as much as he wanted, and also had problems with the entire contractual model.

Later, Prince moved away from the Warner Brother Records and ended up owning his master recordings and sent them to a variety of labels. Only a few years before he died, Prince wrote another agreement with Warner Brothers in which he was given ownership of many of his previous records.

On Saturday, Juicy J wrote that he had given Columbia Records twenty years of his life, and he had been treated as "backwash."



