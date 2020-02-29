Joseph Parker stopped Shawndell Winters in the fifth round | Boxing News





Joseph Parker called British duo Derek Chisora ​​and Dillian Whyte after winning

Joseph Parker made Shawndell Winters stop in the fifth round to claim a heavyweight fight.

The New Zealander was absent from the ring for eight months after an alleged spider bite forced him out of a fight in October with Derek Chisora, but returned with an explosive victory at Winters in Texas.

Throwing a strong jab, Parker rushed to show the speed of his hand, and threw a crispy left hook over Winters in the first round.

Parker hit with the right hand at the end of the second, provoking a response from Winters, who fired again with blows of his own blows.

Parker beat Winters in Texas

Increasing the pressure, Parker unloaded a booming right hand and Winters withered down the ropes in the final seconds of the third round.

The American recovered well and hit a straight right when Parker suffered a small cut in the room.

But the Kiwi then ended the fight in a dramatic style when a right hand tightened Winters' legs, and Parker sent him to crash into the ropes, which caused the referee to quickly shake him.