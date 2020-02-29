Joseph Parker prepared for another world title quest after falling from the heavyweight summit | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLac8643a46054426e35081b24b336bf7311% %MINIFYHTMLac8643a46054426e35081b24b336bf7312%





Joseph Parker returns to Texas in the early hours of Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Joseph Parker has already ruled the world and has fallen from the heavyweight summit, but painful lessons and bites have prepared him for another title fight.

Tyson Fury knocked down Deontay Wilder last weekend to send shock waves through the land of boxing giants and Parker, the former WBO champion of New Zealand, can provide a timely reminder of his destructive fists when he face Shawndell Winters in Texas tonight at 1 a.m. live in Sky Sports.

Parker faces Shawndell Winters

Parker is firmly in dispute over an opportunity for the world title as the WBO number 2 contender, despite an eight-month absence from the ring, partly due to a suspicion of a spider bite that derailed a planned fight with Derek Chisora .

It was even briefly speculated that Parker could fight Oleksandr Usyk for his former WBO belt, if unified champion Anthony Joshua had been forced to leave due to conflicting commitments for the title.

But Joshua's next fight is expected to be against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev and then shift his attention to Usyk for a mandatory defense of the WBO title, which means Parker must wait a little longer.

Oleksandr Usyk is just above Parker in the WBO ranking

"I know I can beat him. I know I can beat anyone, if I have a good day in the ring." Joseph Parker on Oleksandr Usyk

The extremely talented Usyk, who conquered the cruiserweight division before ascending, is not an ideal opponent for any heavyweight, but Parker's mentality of "bringing him,quot; even after two defeats, keeps him in The conversation for big fights.

"I respect the guy and what he has done in boxing," Parker said. Sky sports. "He has a great set of skills and experience, but I would love to have the opportunity to test myself.

"I know I can beat him. I know I can beat anyone, if I have a good day in the ring."

A duel of speed and power against Usyk must wait another day, with the Ukrainian star ready to face Chisora ​​in May, although other important fights could quickly arise for Parker.

Andy Ruiz Jr's spell as world champion was shorter than Parker, as the Californian gained weight after a surprising victory over Joshua last May and then returned his world belts after a unilateral points loss in December.

Parker probably saw the second fight in Saudi Arabia with a smile of complicity, having employed tactics similar to those of Joshua in his own world title fight with Ruiz Jr. After an aggressive start of Ruiz Jr, the Kiwi used a dull blow and an intelligent footwork to claim the vacant WBO belt with a majority decision victory in 2016.

Would Parker welcome a rematch? Of course.

Parker is willing to fight Andy Ruiz Jr again

"If it makes sense for us and our team to fight Andy Ruiz and get closer to fighting for a world title, we will take it in the blink of an eye. We will take any fight."

"Our first fight was a close fight. If I had the chance to fight him again, I would take it. I know I can beat him in a better way."

Critics would question whether Parker is the man who will break Britain's dominance in the division, since he has suffered a loss of points against Joshua, while Fury, a friend instead of an enemy, would have a much higher height and reach .

A few months after Joshua assumed his WBO title, Parker had sought a measure of redemption in a brutal battle with Dillian Whyte, only to suffer another loss of decision, despite having knocked down the Londoner in the final round.

But at the age of 28, Parker may not have reached his peak yet, and has already shown that he only needs to be in the right place at the right time in one of the sport's most turbulent weight classes.

Revenges, mandatory title demands and unfortunate injuries can complicate any ambitious plan, so a challenger only needs to stay fit, focused and ready to accept any challenge. Parker could be the man again.

"I still haven't shown what I can really do in the ring."

"With the fights I've had, with the losses, and gaining more experience, going to each fight now, I should be able to show it and show it."

