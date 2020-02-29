Johnny Antonelli, former New York Giants star pitcher, dies at 89 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Giants announced on Friday the death of one of the star players of the team's New York era franchise, pitcher Johnny Antonelli.

The Giants said Antonelli passed away Friday morning in Rochester, New York. He was 89 years old.

Antonelli was six-time All-Star in the mid and late 50s for the New York Giants, and World Series champion in 1954. He also led the majors in effectiveness in 1954.

The left-hander threw seven seasons for the Giants from 1954 to 1960. Antonelli began Game 2 of the 1954 World Series, allowing only one run in the victory of the full game against the Cleveland Indians. He returned to the mound in Game 4, closing the game and sweeping the series with a ninth without a score.

During his career with the Giants, he recorded a record of 108-84 with a 3.13 ERA in 280 games. Antonelli also played for the Boston / Milwaukee Braves for four seasons, interspersing a two-year season in the United States Army before joining the Giants in 1954. He was changed to the Cleveland Indians in 1961 and ended the season with the Milwaukee Braves before. outgoing.

"The news today of the death of Johnny Antonelli brings great sadness to our organization," said Larry Baer, ​​President and CEO of the Giants in a statement. “Johnny was one of the greatest giants of all time and was part of our rich history in the 1950s. He liked to visit Oracle Park for alumni meetings and other events and I am grateful for the laughter we share throughout years. Our deepest condolences to the Antonelli family for their tremendous loss and we extend our thoughts to Johnny's teammates, his friends and all those touched by his death. "