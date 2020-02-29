Joe Giudice says that & # 39; & # 39; failed & # 39; & # 39; her marriage to Teresa Giudice

All good things must come to an end.
On Saturday, Joe Giudice open about his long relationship with Teresa Giudice in a sincere Instagram post. In December, the two decided it was time to go their separate ways forever, and they separated after 20 years of marriage.
While the Royal Housewives of New Jersey the stars have not filed for divorce, the couple's fans knew that it was officially over between them after the end of the television series was broadcast earlier this week. In the episode, the duo had an honest conversation in person about the future of their marriage.
Teresa had flown to Italy to visit Joe with her four daughters.Gia (19) Gabriella (sixteen), Milania (15) and Audriana (11) During that visit, the reality show personality realized that the romance had vanished.
"I know Joe is trying to be nice to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," he told the cameras. "But I haven't been happy with Joe in a long time."
Now, it seems that Joe is ready to talk about his side of the relationship. On Saturday, the 47-year-old star went to social networks to talk about her marriage and Teresa's.
"It doesn't matter how much (100) energy and time I spent trying to fail," began his detailed Instagram description. "I did my best and put all the efforts to make this a great experience for my family. I tried to address the problems in the relationship that bothered me over the years in return (the cameras) described it as a criticism. ! "
"My key role was always to be a great father and husband, not the (bars)," he continued. "Today (I see), I cannot allow others to maintain persistent toxins and undesirable demands around me. I choose to have a solid foundation with strong and inspiring people around me."
It is not clear if the two will reconcile. However, at the end of the Bravo series, both Teresa and Joe left on good terms.
"I would never want to hurt you in a million years. I hope you know, right?" the mother of four children explained to the 47-year-old woman. "I just want you to know that, whatever happens, I want you to be happy endlessly."
They finished their conversation with a hug.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).
