Joe Giudice says that & # 39; & # 39; failed & # 39; & # 39; her marriage to Teresa Giudice

All good things must come to an end.

On Saturday, Joe Giudice open about his long relationship with Teresa Giudice in a sincere Instagram post. In December, the two decided it was time to go their separate ways forever, and they separated after 20 years of marriage.

While the Royal Housewives of New Jersey the stars have not filed for divorce, the couple's fans knew that it was officially over between them after the end of the television series was broadcast earlier this week. In the episode, the duo had an honest conversation in person about the future of their marriage.

Teresa had flown to Italy to visit Joe with her four daughters.Gia (19) Gabriella (sixteen), Milania (15) and Audriana (11) During that visit, the reality show personality realized that the romance had vanished.

"I know Joe is trying to be nice to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," he told the cameras. "But I haven't been happy with Joe in a long time."