Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe & # 39; s dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Joe Coulombe imagined a new generation of young grocery shoppers that emerged in the 1960s, one that wanted healthy, tasty, high-quality foods that they couldn't find in most supermarkets and couldn't afford Buy in the few. High-end gourmet outlets.

%MINIFYHTML8de57c84bdda00d531360c44f62b664111% %MINIFYHTML8de57c84bdda00d531360c44f62b664112%

So he found a new way to take everything from an exotic appetizer called granola to wines produced in California that, for its taste, compare to anything in France. And it made buying them almost as fun as sailing on the high seas when he created Trader Joe's, a peculiar grocery store full of nautical themes and serviced not by managers and employees, but by "captains and companions."

From the moment he opened his first store in Pasadena, California, in 1967 until his death on Friday at age 89, Coulombe saw his homonymous business go from being a cult favorite of educated but poorly paid young people, and some hippies, to a retail giant with more than 500 outlets in more than 40 states.

A giant yes, but for more than half a century he has never lost his reputation for friendly service by employees dressed in silly Hawaiian shirts, a bulletin that seems published in the 1890s, and high-quality ranks and rows. , healthy food at moderate prices and great wine, even if sometimes you can't find exactly the same.

"I wanted to make sure that everything that was sold in our store had good value," said Coulombe's son, also called Joe, who added that his father died after a long illness. “He always did a lot of taste tests. My sisters and I remember him bringing home all kinds of things for us to try. In his offices he had practically daily tastings of new products. The goal was always to provide good food and good value to people. "

He did this by buying directly from the wholesalers and eliminating the intermediary, in many cases by placing Trader Joe's name in a bag of nuts, mixed nuts, dried organic mango, honey and oatmeal cereal or Angus chili. He called several products after his daughters Charlotte and Madeleine and gave extravagant names to others. Among them were Trader Darwin vitamins and a non-alcoholic sparkling juice called Eve’s Apple Sparkled by Adam.

He was proud to see every wine harvest in California's Napa Valley, including merchant Joe's alternate, Charles Shaw, affectionately known as Two-Buck Chuck because it sold for $ 1.99. (It still does in stores in California, although shipping costs have increased the price in other states.)

"He also sold many better wines," said his son with a smile, recalling the trips the family made to France to look for them.

After selling Trader Joe & # 39; s to the German grocery retailer Aldi in 1979, Coulombe remained as its CEO until 1988, when he left to launch a second career as what he called a "temp,quot;, arriving as interim CEO or consultant for Several large companies in transition. . He retired in 2013.

Joseph Hardin Coulombe, an only child, was born on June 3, 1930 in San Diego and lived on an avocado ranch near Del Mar. After serving in the Air Force, he attended Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor's degree. in economics , a master's degree in business administration and met and married his wife, Alice.

A few years after graduation, he was hired by the Rexall pharmacy chain, which commissioned him to establish a chain of convenience stores called Pronto. When Rexall lost interest in stores, he bought them and increased the chain to about a dozen outlets when the large 7-Eleven company made a big boost in southern California.

"So I had to do something different," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. "Scientific American had a story that of all the people qualified to go to college, 60% attended. I felt that this kind of newly educated people , not smarter but better educated, I would like something different, and that was the genesis of Trader Joe's.

His wife's parents had introduced him to a world of food he didn't know before, such as fine olive oil, fresh seafood and cheap quality wine, and he thought that such things would be perfect for the younger audience he was looking for.

While negotiating these products, he sometimes found himself with a particularly exceptional olive oil or aged wine, never to find it again, and did not store an inferior product in its place.

He avoided promotional tricks such as loyalty clubs or sales of loss leaders, spreading the information with brief radio announcements and Trader Joe's "Fearless Flyer,quot; newsletter, whose old-style appearance was inspired by another effort to save money. He wanted to disguise the newsletter stories with illustrations that he cut from magazines, but he made sure he only took those in which the copyright had expired.

He conveyed these savings not only to his clients, but also to his employees, of which Trader Joe is proud to be among the best paid retailers, with medical, dental, vision and retirement plans and annual salary increases that the company says which vary from 7% to 10%. Many workers have remained with Trader Joe's for decades.

"Yesterday he received a visit from employee number 1," said his daughter Charlotte shortly before his father's death.

He and his wife also became known in the philanthropic circles of southern California, contributing time and money to causes such as Planned Parenthood, the Los Angeles Opera House and the Huntington Library, the Museum of Art and the Botanical Garden.

The stories differ about how Trader Joe's name came about, and some say he was inspired by a ride on the Disneyland Jungle Cruise or a book he read called "White Shadows in the South Seas,quot; or his place College favorite is a Trader Vic bar near Stanford

Coulombe, who loved to travel, recognized over the years that he was fascinated with the South Seas and put Trader in the name and a nautical theme inside the stores to lend that exotic appeal to customers.

In addition to his three children and 67-year-old wife, Coulombe is survived by six grandchildren.