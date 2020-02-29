Joe Biden faces confrontation of making or dying in the South Carolina primary | News

%MINIFYHTML5ea41a34c9b697537a833c4e87cd817411% %MINIFYHTML5ea41a34c9b697537a833c4e87cd817412%

It is the first primary in the deep south of the USA. UU., And although the biggest trophies are yet to come on Super Tuesday, Saturday's vote in South Carolina has the potential to drastically change the conventional wisdom about the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The South Carolinans go to the polls so that the Democratic primary elections are announced as the first real test of which candidate is favored by African-American voters. If the polls are an indication, the race is for Joe Biden to lose.

Plus:

The former vice president ran for president three times during his 48-year career in politics and has not yet won a primary or a committee. In the three votes so far this year, fourth, fifth and second have arrived. He needs a victory in South Carolina and has his ties with former President Barack Obama to help him achieve it.

Out-of-state polls published during the week showed Biden with a two-digit dominant advantage over Sanders, and an even greater advantage (45 percent to 13 percent) over current favorite candidate Bernie Sanders among potential black voters.

A poor performance by Sanders in South Carolina runs the risk of mitigating the aura of invincibility that has surrounded him since his great victory in the Nevada committees. The unlikely event of a Sanders victory, on the other hand, would mean an almost certain end to Biden's candidacy and clear the way for the independent Vermont senator.

For candidates not named Sanders or Biden, South Carolina is about maintaining momentum towards the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, when 14 states and American Samoa celebrate their primaries and about a third of the committed delegates needed to Ensure the nomination is at stake. .

"What happens in South Carolina does matter, mainly because of what the coverage will be during the three days before Super Tuesday. If someone seems to be out of play, they will lose value," said Achim Bergmann, a Democratic strategist whose firm works at several states of Super Tuesday. "It is a difficult deal for candidates who are perceived on the bottom rungs at this time to discover where they can get some juice."

Elizabeth Warren, who at one time at the end of last year was tied with Biden in the polls, has stumbled upon the votes of the first states despite strong debate actions and seems prepared to do more of the same in Carolina del South. However, he has insisted that he is ready to continue the fight until the convention in July.

Michael Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, also agitated in previous competitions, relies on South Carolina to keep him on the run. He has spent more than $ 23 million on ads in South Carolina, dwarfing what his rivals have spent, making explicit appeals to black voters in the state.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who have had problems with African-American voters, are not expected to do well. Previously, strong exhibitions for both candidates occurred in states where almost all voters were white, and a poor among black South Carolinans could question each candidate's ability to expand their base of support for colored voters, which constitute a considerable electorate in the Democratic base.

"It's a big problem,quot; for his campaign if Buttigieg doesn't show up in South Carolina, said Jim Messina, one of the main advisers to Obama's two presidential campaigns, because "more people like me are going to say on television that no you can get it. " the minority vote, and that doesn't help your narrative. "

However, African-American voters may not be the monoliths that portray them as. As among Latino and white voters, there is a generational division that could be a challenge for Biden and a boost for the progressive wing of the party personified by Sanders and Warren.

Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with attendees during a campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)

"We are not that monolithic group we used to be," said James Felder, an 80-year-old civil rights activist in South Carolina who has always supported Biden. "You have a whole generation and a half, maybe, they don't know Biden, they don't know what happened in the past."

"This generation," Felder continued, "is more open to others, new faces, compared to us who knew what Biden did. We appreciate him as vice president and the fact that he served Obama so well, but you have a generation who comes now and says & # 39; Well, it's fine, but let me hear here too & # 39; ".

With the arrival of Super Tuesday only three days later, it is unlikely that the result in South Carolina will force any of the current candidates to leave the race altogether. But strategists say the results are important because they can influence voters in other parts of the country.

"Anyone who defies expectations and does better than he expects, simply builds a stronger narrative for them," said Matt Angle, a Texas Democratic strategist.