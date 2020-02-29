JJ Lane de Bachelorette marries Kayla Hughes at leap day wedding

JJ Lane He is no longer single!

the Bachelorette party Y Bachelor in Paradise married student Kayla Hughes in Denver on Saturday, February 29 (leap day), which occurs just over a year after they got engaged.

%MINIFYHTML7a147755e9ada68df993ae2f06996f1c13% %MINIFYHTML7a147755e9ada68df993ae2f06996f1c14%

The two married at the site of the private Ironworks event in front of family and friends, including Lane's daughter Gem from a previous marriage as well as Tanner Tolbert and wife Jade Roper Tolbert Y Jared Haibon and wife Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, who appeared with Lane in Bachelor in Paradise season two in 2015. Earlier that year, men also competed against him for Kaitlyn Bristoweaffections of High school Season 11 earlier that year.

%MINIFYHTML7a147755e9ada68df993ae2f06996f1c15% %MINIFYHTML7a147755e9ada68df993ae2f06996f1c16%

Lane and Hughes had attended the Haibons wedding in Rhode Island last August.

Lane, a 37-year-old investment banker from Colorado, and Hughes, a former animator of the Kansas City Chiefs of 37, have been together for two and a half years. They got engaged in January during a trip to Hawaii with their family. Lane asked the question on the beach during sunset on Kauai Island, with the help of Gemma.