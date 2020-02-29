Jennifer Lopez is a & # 39; & # 39; proud mom & # 39; & # 39; watching his son sing in the game

Jennifer Lopez She is the greatest cheerleader of her children.
the Hustlers The star could be used to being the center of attention, with cameras and lights in front of her. However, on Friday night, all eyes were on his 12-year-old son, Maximiliano David Muñizwith whom do you share Marc Anthony.
Lopez proudly showed his son's main singing and acting skills, as he played a key role in his school play of The Wizard of Oz. The 12-year-old star portrayed the Munchkinland coroner, in which he tells Dorothy that the evil witch from the east is dead.
"The smallest munchkin," J.Lo shared in a sincere Instagram post, along with a short video of his son in a single star.
He added the hashtags, "proud mom,quot; and "wizard of oz."
It is clear that the musical gene belongs to the family: considering that both Marc and Jennifer are singing icons, it makes sense that their twin children do the same.
Earlier this month, the daughter of the 50-year-old singer, Emme Maribel Muñiz, showed her singing skills in full display during the halftime presentation of the 2020 Super Bowl.
At one point during the show, Emme joined her famous mom on stage while they both sang a "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; duet.
Emme got her solo moment, and briefly sang the lyrics for Bruce springsteenThe success of "Born In the USA,quot;.
Making J.Lo's part-time show with Shakira More memorable, the importance of two Latinas leading the cartel was not lost on it.
"Since i saw Diana Ross flying skyward at the halftime show, I dreamed of acting in the Super Bowl, "he said in a statement last November." And now it becomes even more special not only because it is the centenary of the NFL, but also because I am acting with a Latin partner. "
She added: "I can't wait to show what girls can do on the biggest stage in the world."
