Jennifer Lopez is a & # 39; & # 39; proud mom & # 39; & # 39; watching his son sing in the game

Jennifer Lopez She is the greatest cheerleader of her children.

the Hustlers The star could be used to being the center of attention, with cameras and lights in front of her. However, on Friday night, all eyes were on his 12-year-old son, Maximiliano David Muñizwith whom do you share Marc Anthony.

Lopez proudly showed his son's main singing and acting skills, as he played a key role in his school play of The Wizard of Oz. The 12-year-old star portrayed the Munchkinland coroner, in which he tells Dorothy that the evil witch from the east is dead.

"The smallest munchkin," J.Lo shared in a sincere Instagram post, along with a short video of his son in a single star.

He added the hashtags, "proud mom,quot; and "wizard of oz."

It is clear that the musical gene belongs to the family: considering that both Marc and Jennifer are singing icons, it makes sense that their twin children do the same.