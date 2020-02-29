Jenna Dewan's divorce was worse than anyone knew: she has found joy with Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan's divorce was worse than anyone knew, according to a report published on March 9, 2020 in Star magazine. The dancer and actress was married to Channing Tatum, from 2009 to 20018 (her divorce has just ended) and share custody of the six-year-old daughter Everly. Channing followed up with Jessie J and Jenna found love with Steve Kazee. Although they were pregnant and reportedly engaged from the beginning, the two did not make a public announcement about their engagement until Jenna's divorce with Channing was finalized. Jenna and Steve are delighted that now he is finally free to move on with his life and marry Steve. Both have told about their love in their social media accounts and refer to each other as the love of their lives (sorry, Channing).

Jenna shared her engagement announcement on Instagram the same day her divorce ended on February 18, 2020. Steve Kazee can't stop posting about her love for Jenna on her Instagram account and a source informed Star that it is deeply romantic and traditional- A man of mind who even asked Jenna's father for permission to marry his daughter!

%MINIFYHTMLd569266979c61a93ad4241bfb97b0a1711% %MINIFYHTMLd569266979c61a93ad4241bfb97b0a1712%

You can see Jenna Dewan's engagement announcement below.

Steve Kazee shared the same photo on his Instagram page and included lyrics of the water liars "Let It Breathe,quot; to Jenna.

“When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that nobody has ever seen.

When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say that it is you that I have loved all these years. "

According to the source of Star magazine, the timing of Jenna and Steve's announcement of engagement was strategically planned for the day their divorce was finalized.

The source stated the following.

“Jenna and Steve have been engaged for a while, but they were waiting to announce it until the divorce was resolved. Steve actually asked his father for permission! Treat Jenna and Evie like gold. Everyone simply loves it. "

Continuing, the source added when talking about Jenna's exhausting divorce: "It was worse than anyone knows. She is ready to move on."

Ad

Are you happy for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee? Jenna has not officially declared her due date, but is expected to give birth at some point in the spring.



Post views:

0 0