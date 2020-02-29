Jay Huff, from Virginia, enters the territory of Ralph Sampson standing in front of Duke

Jay Huff, from Virginia, enters the territory of Ralph Sampson standing in front of Duke

Jay Huff was on a triple double rebound on Saturday against Duke. The youth center 7-1 had nine boards with 15 points and 10 blocked shots.

Ralph Sampson is the only other player in the history of the Virginia program to record double-digit rejections in a game. As it turned out, Sampson was sitting on the court in Charlottesville for Huff's performance, which raised the Cavs (21-7, 13-5 ACC) to a great 52-50 ACC victory over the No. 7 Blue Devils ( 23-6, 13-5).

Huff's tenth block was the most important. Vernon Carey denied a potential advance in the last seconds.

Huff was fouled in the rebound and made one of two free throws to give the champions of the 2019 NCAA Tournament a two-point lead. Then he saw the sound of a blue devil on the edge of the doorbell.

"(Huff) was excited," UVA coach Tony Bennett he told reporters after the game. "Its length is real. It was a complete game for Jay."

NCAA TOURNAMENT: predictions in parentheses 2.0

It was also the redemption for the product of Durham, North Carolina, which was in the business of a trick by Zion Williamson of the Blue Devils last season. That play turned on Twitter when Huff dominated in the painting. (WARNING: Salty, NSFW language ahead.)

On Saturday, Huff was throwing it on Williamson's successors.

Huff finished two blocks behind the Sampson school record, but he will gladly take recovery and victory.

