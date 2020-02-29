Jay Huff, from Virginia, enters the territory of Ralph Sampson standing in front of Duke

Jay Huff was on a triple double rebound on Saturday against Duke. The youth center 7-1 had nine boards with 15 points and 10 blocked shots.

Ralph Sampson is the only other player in the history of the Virginia program to record double-digit rejections in a game. As it turned out, Sampson was sitting on the court in Charlottesville for Huff's performance, which raised the Cavs (21-7, 13-5 ACC) to a great 52-50 ACC victory over the No. 7 Blue Devils ( 23-6, 13-5).

Huff's tenth block was the most important. Vernon Carey denied a potential advance in the last seconds.

Huff was fouled in the rebound and made one of two free throws to give the champions of the 2019 NCAA Tournament a two-point lead. Then he saw the sound of a blue devil on the edge of the doorbell.

"(Huff) was excited," UVA coach Tony Bennett he told reporters after the game. "Its length is real. It was a complete game for Jay."

It was also the redemption for the product of Durham, North Carolina, which was in the business of a trick by Zion Williamson of the Blue Devils last season. That play turned on Twitter when Huff dominated in the painting. (WARNING: Salty, NSFW language ahead.)

On Saturday, Huff was throwing it on Williamson's successors.

Huff finished two blocks behind the Sampson school record, but he will gladly take recovery and victory.