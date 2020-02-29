Jamie Carragher meets Carlo Ancelotti: first impressions of Everton, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin | Soccer news





Carlo Ancelotti reflects on more than two months in the hot seat of Goodison Park

In an exclusive Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher sat down with Carlo Ancelotti in the Match zone to talk about his first two months at Everton before his meeting with Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti touches his desire to lead the club in Europe, the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison as the dominant attack force in the Premier League and the importance of Andre Gomes's return from injury after his horrible leg break.

Since he was named just before Christmas, Everton has the third best record in the league behind Liverpool and Manchester City, has scored the third highest number of goals and has shown real signs of progress in the field.

It means that they enter their great clash with United, they live in Renault Super Sunday, knowing that the victory would put them back in the mix for the European classification at the end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti about his experience with Everton so far

"There is a really nice atmosphere and competition. I am very happy to be here. It is an informal city and I like it. I am trying to get used to the weather … but the club is very well organized and the structure is really good. We are working very good and it's a good place to work. We have good ambition and every day we try to improve. "

On the club's ambition to compete with the & # 39; six great & # 39;

"This is the goal of the club, to be competitive with this type of equipment. In the past we have not been and we have to try to be. I think we can be competitive and we were with Arsenal. But be competitive We have to understand that we cannot commit these Easy mistakes With the style of play we use, we show that we can be competitive, but you must make a complete game if you want to compete at this level A complete game is not a defensive error and offensively efficient.

"I would like to take Everton to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for first place, with Chelsea and the other clubs. Europe is really important and exciting, be it the Champions League or the Europa League, and I would like to be there when Everton plays this kind of games. "

About his football philosophies

"I like teams that can play directly and we have the ability to do so. You don't have to waste much time in possession, when it is possible to attack directly and the easiest way to score goals is by counterattack. You must be able to use the ball and be efficient in possession.

Richarlison has found the network ten times more this campaign

"I don't ask the players to keep the ball a lot, since the only reason to keep the ball is to find a player who is free and able to attack. There were examples against Arsenal when we could play the ball through the line and the ball on the line: this is what I ask the players to do. "

About Everton's success against the goal under his direction

"The idea is to try to attack and play attacking football. This is normal and also because we have fantastic strikers. We have scored many goals because the performances of our two strikers in Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have been really good since I arrived. They have done it. Really good. I was not surprised because I knew about them, but they are working very well.

"After that, we are trying to play football that our support finds pleasant. I recognize the great story and the great tradition, so when I came here I had to consider that."

On the strike association of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

"I think the characteristic of the two strikers is to play 4-4-2. They are playing well together."

"Richarlison can also play right or left because he is a really powerful player and sometimes I have used him right or left, but I think his quality is to play in advance, he is a complete forward."

"Also because Richarlison is used to moving from one place to another and I want him to be creative. I am not going to give him really special instructions. Defensively, yes, but offensively he is quite free."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored seven goals in nine league games with Ancelotti

"Dominic is a player who has to play in the center forward. He cannot play, in my opinion, left or right because he is really strong against the goal."

On the roof of the duo

"Both are very hungry and have a lot of quality. In my opinion, they can reach the top. They are not yet at the top, but they can get there. They have everything: power, speed and physical strength."

"Richarlison can also play at high intensity for a long time. They are really complete and it is fortunate for Everton to have such young players. You should also consider that, unfortunately, this affects the chances that Moise Kean has more play time since he is also a great forward. "

About the improvement of Mason Holgate

"I did not know him very well, but he is doing very well. He is a great defender and is focused, he has everything. He is good with his head, one against one and good with the ball. As I said before, I am in style old and the defender has to defend, the goalkeeper has to save the goal.Now in football he has changed and the goalkeeper has to be good with his feet.

Mason Holgate has been a revelation since the Italian arrived

"Sometimes I ask the defenders to take a little risk, to pass the ball between the lines because it is important. Mason is really good at this and so is Michael Keane. Where Yerry Mina, for example, who is a fantastic defender, has that to improve is to be able, with a single pass, to overcome a pressure line. This is what I ask the defenders ".

On the return of Andre Gomes

"I am very happy but, of course, I am not going to push him to play. I said: & # 39; think about what you are doing in training and if you are comfortable or not, then if you are comfortable you have to know that the team really needs you & # 39 ;.

"As a player with his quality, but also as a man with his experience and character. He started really well against Arsenal and in the next game he could be a really important player because he gave us more quality."

Andre Gomes returned from an injury against Arsenal and Ancelotti expects great things from Spanish

"Maybe he can start (against Man Utd). He did well and I think he could start. But as I said, if it was totally mine, it would start. But I'm not in his mind. I know what the player thinks when he's injured because I was injured. injured for a year. I preferred to play and when I played from the beginning, I said, "Oh, maybe I should have stayed in the bank because I didn't feel comfortable." If you were away for a long time, you lose a little control and the rhythm of the game ".

On the differences between Everton and Chelsea

"Totally different. Outside of training it is totally different, but in training it is always the same. You have to give your ideas to the players, work on that and give the players confidence to play that kind of style. But the two clubs are different.

"I arrived in Chelsea when the club was in a position to win. Here it will take time to reach this level. But day by day, with the club and the transfer market we try to improve. The club's ambition is important because they want to do it and have the potential to do what ".