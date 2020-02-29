Is peace finally coming to Afghanistan? The | Taliban

%MINIFYHTML78a5f68c5f3bf913a610232fba5a4ef811% %MINIFYHTML78a5f68c5f3bf913a610232fba5a4ef812%

It is called a first step towards lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban have signed a preliminary agreement to end almost 20 years of war.

Tens of thousands of people have died since the US-led invasion began in 2001.

The agreement follows 18 months of talks in Doha, Qatar.

The first stage involves the exchange of 6,000 prisoners and what is called a "significant reduction of violence,quot; in the next 135 days.

This is expected to lead to the withdrawal of foreign troops and direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which has not participated in the process.

Will the deal succeed? And will the rights of the Afghan people be protected?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

Habib Wardak – National Security Analyst and Professor at Kardan University in Kabul

Fawzia Koofi – Leader of the political party "Movement of change for Afghanistan,quot; and former member of Parliament

Bharath Gopalaswamy – Director of the South Asia Center of the Atlantic Council

Source: Al Jazeera News