Is Angelina Jolie hungry for romantic attention while the women flatter Brad Pitt?

Is Angelina Jolie hungry for romantic attention while women flatter Brad Pitt? That is the subject of a new article on the next March 9, 2020 of OK! magazine, which analyzes how Angelina Jolie has been apparently single since her separation from Brad Pitt. Although neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt have been linked to an important person since their separation, Brad has been affected by rumors that he and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston have been back together. Meanwhile, a source tells OK! that Angelina is virtually unfortunate in love and has not been able to find a man with whom she can take herself seriously. Instead, Angelina has been a homebody who focuses on her children.

A source reported the following to the publication.

"They have established it on some discrete dates, but nothing has worked." It's frustrating for her, basically she hasn't had male company apart from her bodyguards since she and Brad separated. "

The news is a surprise to many who see Angelina Jolie as one of the most beautiful women in the world. The source also revealed to the publication that Angelina may seem to like independent life, but deep down she wants to find love again.

You can watch a video of Angelina and two of her six children that she shares with Brad Pitt in the Pernicious Red carpet premiere on the next video player.

Fans were surprised that Angelina was single as long as she was. Angelina and Brad announced their separation in 2016, and many thought Angelina would be involved in another high profile relationship with a celebrity. Brad Pitt was her third husband, so it is not clear if Angelina is willing to walk down the hall for the fourth time.

The source continued to talk about what Angelina is looking for in an ideal partner.

“She wants someone to work behind the scenes, like a studio image, but her difficult reputation tends to interfere. Finding the right man is proving virtually impossible. " Ad

Angelina Jolie has remained very private since her separation from Brad Pitt and has not confirmed whether the report is true.



