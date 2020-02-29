Home Local News Injured Santa Rosa firefighter fighting the early morning glow at Vacant House

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A firefighter was injured fighting an alarm fire early Saturday morning at a vacant house in Santa Rosa that was being remodeled, firefighters said.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in a house in the 1200 block of Jacky Drive, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Teams arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the attic of the single-story bungalow, and firefighters had to break through, firefighters said.

The fire, which burned the attic area and between the roof sheets, was shot down in about 20 minutes.

A firefighter suffered a fire-related ankle injury, firefighters said.

The house suffered significant structural damage to the roof system, but the interior and exterior walls remained intact.

The cause is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $ 100,000.

