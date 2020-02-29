In Graying Japan, many are vulnerable but few are being tested

TOKYO – My home Harumi, a nursing home in central Tokyo, is closed.
Volunteers, service providers and even family members are rejected in the hope of keeping the center sealed against the spread of the coronavirus. A sense of crisis permeates the home as employees wear masks, constantly wash their hands and disinfect each surface, said its deputy director, Kumi Iwasaki.
It is a life or death mission: the virus kills the elderly at a much higher rate. The battle is fought throughout Japan, which has the largest proportion of older people in the world, such as The number of reported cases in the country has steadily increased to 230, with 11 deaths, mainly among 80-year-olds. Worldwide, almost 3,000 people have died, the vast majority in China.
Other countries with aging populations, such as South Korea and Italy, which have experienced recent increases in infections, also face serious challenges. These two countries have done exactly what experts recommend: they have moved quickly to evaluate a large number of people so they can be treated and isolated from others.
But after weeks of caution, the Japanese government has just begun to take more aggressive measures, especially when moving to closed schools for a month. However, that step was aimed at young people, who often show mild symptoms or none at all when they are infected, not vulnerable older people, who sometimes develop severe pneumonia.
Meanwhile, officials have maintained strict restrictions for testing the virus, which has only raised fears about risks for the elderly.
South Korea is conducting more than 10,000 tests a day; Japan, on the other hand, is doing only a small fraction of that. In addition, the Japanese authorities recommend that elderly patients be tested for a coronavirus only after having had a fever for at least two days (for most others, it is four days).
That may be too late for many older people, said Masahiro Kami, a physician and executive director of the Tokyo-based Non-Profit Medical Governance Research Institute.
"What we know is that older patients are the most vulnerable, and once they get sick or sick, they deteriorate rapidly," Dr. Kami said. "They definitely shouldn't wait two days."
He speculated that the limitations could be driven by politics, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to prevent the spread of the virus from derailing the Tokyo Olympics. "It may be that Abe or someone around him wants to minimize the amount of infections or patients due to the upcoming Olympic Games," said Dr. Kami.
Whatever the motivation, given the great aging of the population of Japan: about 29 percent of its population, about 36 million, are 65 or older; Experts said the country's evidence gap could expose the most vulnerable people.
"What he is telling me is that Japan is a center for older people on a larger scale," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. "That would motivate me, if I were the minister of health, to take a wider test and open the evidence."
Abe promised on Saturday to make the tests more available. Speaking at a press conference, he acknowledged that the evaluations had been insufficient and said that the government would add the procedures to the national health insurance plan and expand the number of locations capable of administering them.
Currently, Japan has the capacity to conduct around 4,000 tests per day, but has performed less than half of that number on a given day since the crisis began, according to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health.
That approach differs dramatically from those in other places in East Asia that have been affected by the virus.
South Korea, which reported on Saturday that cases in the country had increased to 3,150, offered driving tests in Daegu, a heavily affected city and elsewhere, while in Hong Kong, clinics began delivering kits to residents They allow for tests to be done at home and sent to a laboratory.
“You wonder, if they were testing almost as much as South Korea is doing, what would the real number be? How many cases are lurking and not being detected? " said Tobias Harris, Japanese policy expert in Teneo Intelligence in Washington.
To make the problem worse, only a small number of public health centers in Japan have been authorized to provide the tests, which can be processed by only five companies selected by the government, creating a possible bottleneck.
That has forced clinics to reject patients, even when they have severe symptoms such as high fever, according to press reports and statements from the Medical Association of Japan, which said they had begun to investigate the problem.
Erika Tamada, 33, a nursery teacher in Hyogo Prefecture who lives with her 59-year-old parents, grandfather and sister under 83, said both her mother and grandfather had had fever and other symptoms, such as a runny nose and cough
But none of them have been able to get tested for the virus, either in local public health clinics or in the hospital they visited. Ms. Tamada said she was surprised when a doctor at a health center told them to "wash their hands, gargle and work hard so as not to become infected."
It is not clear why Japan lags behind other governments in the region in its ability to detect the virus.
Yasuyuki Kato, professor of infectious diseases at Narita International Health and Welfare University, Japan, said the country had not been affected by past outbreaks of coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS, which gave him a false feeling of security.
Among the "neighboring countries of China, only Japan has no experience in managing any of the diseases," he said, adding that there was "insufficient preparation,quot; to manage an emerging disease.
Policy makers in Japan were strongly criticized for their response when they instituted a cruise quarantine. Diamond Princess, where the pathogen spread rapidly among passengers, crew members and medical professionals in charge of providing care.
Despite the severity of the outbreak, the authorities took time to assess those on the ship and said resources were limited. Passengers with fever waited in their cabins for days without seeing a doctor, and once the two-week isolation period ended, authorities allowed a number of people who had been exposed to the virus to escape without testing, without undergoing to an additional quarantine.
Experts said the government needed to strike the right balance in the detection of the virus. Some are concerned that if the evidence is increased too much, the nation's health system could be overwhelmed.
Hospitals in metropolitan areas are already full of patients with mild symptoms, said Masaya Yamato, a doctor at Rinku General Medical Center in Osaka. If the number of patients increases dramatically, that could make it more difficult to see more serious cases, he said.
"Most hospitals are not accustomed to accepting those patients, so they cannot save patients who should be saved," he said, adding that difficult cases leave medical workers "exhausted."
"If they have many of those patients," he added, "it makes it harder for hospitals to treat older patients with serious conditions."
The reports were provided by Hisako Ueno and Eimi Yamamitsu of Tokyo; Su-Hyun Lee of Seoul, South Korea; and Tiffany May of Hong Kong.