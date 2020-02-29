In Graying Japan, many are vulnerable but few are being tested

TOKYO – My home Harumi, a nursing home in central Tokyo, is closed.

Volunteers, service providers and even family members are rejected in the hope of keeping the center sealed against the spread of the coronavirus. A sense of crisis permeates the home as employees wear masks, constantly wash their hands and disinfect each surface, said its deputy director, Kumi Iwasaki.

It is a life or death mission: the virus kills the elderly at a much higher rate. The battle is fought throughout Japan, which has the largest proportion of older people in the world, such as The number of reported cases in the country has steadily increased to 230, with 11 deaths, mainly among 80-year-olds. Worldwide, almost 3,000 people have died, the vast majority in China.

Other countries with aging populations, such as South Korea and Italy, which have experienced recent increases in infections, also face serious challenges. These two countries have done exactly what experts recommend: they have moved quickly to evaluate a large number of people so they can be treated and isolated from others.

But after weeks of caution, the Japanese government has just begun to take more aggressive measures, especially when moving to closed schools for a month. However, that step was aimed at young people, who often show mild symptoms or none at all when they are infected, not vulnerable older people, who sometimes develop severe pneumonia.