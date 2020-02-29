In China's war against the coronavirus, a community is besieged

[Read the latest updates about the coronavirus here..]
WUHAN, China – When the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, residents of a booming suburb on the rural edge of the city thought they were safe. Zuoling New Town, a bustling community of retired farmers, factory workers and young white-collar professionals, was 22 miles from the market where the outbreak seemed to have arisen. The apartments had emerged from ancient agricultural fields, far beyond the alleys of old Wuhan.
But as the virus spread, Zuoling emerged as a stubborn infection point in Wuhan, and a bleak lesson on how the state's great effort to contain the virus left some communities extremely vulnerable. The top-down leadership campaign was based on grassroots mobilization, and Zuoling's novelty and isolation proved to be a weakness, depriving residents of food supplies, medical care and labor for crucial weeks.
Residents crowded into the only large supermarket to stock up. Those worried about fevers crammed the local clinic, run by the government, and many were sent back to their high-rise homes, sometimes spreading the virus. The closest main public hospital assigned to carry patients was 10 miles away, which made it harder to get treatment, especially without a car.
"I never imagined this would hit our house," said Zhang Jin, a 47-year-old Zuoling resident. His mother, Yan Yinzhen, who lived with him, contracted what doctors thought was the coronavirus, possibly from a neighbor. Mr. Zhang, his wife and father became ill later.
"We have lost confidence," said Mr. Zhang, a school bus driver. "No one in the neighborhood took over."
The coronavirus has formed an insidious threat that medical authorities around the world have struggled to tame. Italy, Japan, South Korea, the United States and other rich societies have stumbled on his answers.
For China, the long-term repercussions may be greater, given the size of its outbreak and the bleak contrast with the guarantees of the national leader, Xi Jinping, that the Communist Party was a robust shield that provided "comprehensive security." Officially, the virus It has infected almost 80,000 people and killed about 2,700 in China, mainly in Hubei Province and its provincial capital, Wuhan.
While China's efforts seem to have slowed the infections, a reconstruction of the epidemic in Zuoling, based on more than a dozen interviews, as well as hundreds of pages of government documents, reports and accounts online, shows how the containment campaign He suffered confusion and discord at the local level, turning unfortunate and poorly prepared communities into problem areas.
There were not enough masks, disinfectants or sanitation workers. Patients suspected of having the virus were confined to their homes, allowing the pathogen to spread. When people were finally transferred to isolation sites, residents initially discovered that the promised attention was lacking.
On the first day of February, Zuoling New Town had 11 cases, according to community records. A week later there were 79. By February 11, the number of confirmed infections was 116, including four deaths.
At that time, officials stopped sharing the information with Fury of many residents. Some have stated online that Zuoling has hundreds of infections.
"No one is currently in charge," a Zuoling resident criticized in an online complaint filed on a party website this month. "The inaction of government agencies to prevent and control this has led to more and more people getting this pneumonia."
"Some influenza,quot;
Zuo Jinjin learned that the virus had reached Zuoling on January 19, when he and other community workers were ordered to monitor the home of a woman suspected of being infected. The 69-year-old woman had been taken to a hospital while her husband waited in quarantine at the apartment.
A Communist Party official in charge of the area gave the team another mandate: don't tell the residents much about the case for fear of panicking before the Lunar New Year; A general warning would suffice.
"There was a discussion about what would happen if this were publicized everywhere, when the New Year arrived," said Zuo, a 31-year-old employee of the Zuoling community office, the government's base administration. "There was publicity asking residents to wear masks, but many people didn't realize that."
Mr. Zuo said his wife, a nurse, told him in early December about a mysterious virus that affected people in Wuhan. But city leaders had encouraged confidence that the virus was not very contagious and that the outbreak would probably run out. In Zuoling, officials did little to initially warn residents.
"At that time, there were not enough reports about it, and it had not caught the attention of all Wuhan residents," Zuo said. "We believed, including me, that it was a little flu and that it would be fine, until people died."
The alarm level rose on January 20, when officials revealed an explosion of 136 infections in Wuhan in two previous days. News reports indicated that many victims were linked to the market.
"At that time, we heard that it came from eating wild animals, and we didn't eat that," said Li Wangjiao, a Zuoling resident who is also a housing manager there. "I never expected it would reach the edge of Wuhan."
Three days later, Ms. Li's daughter developed a fever. That same day, Wuhan banned people from leaving in an attempt to quell the outbreak.
Looking back, Zuoling residents pointed out failures that, they said, allowed the virus to spread silently.
Ms. Li said she believed her daughter had been infected at the local branch of the Zhongbai supermarket chain, the only major food store in the neighborhood, which was packed before the holidays. The supermarket remained crowded after the government shut down, which increased the risks, residents said.
There was also the recently opened subway station, where thousands of travelers crowded every day.
Even when official warnings became stronger, the elderly in Zuoling walked and socialized without masks, because they did not understand the need or could not buy them, some residents said.
"There were no protective measures," said Lu Ying’ge, a Zuoling resident who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus. "Nobody wore masks, nobody cared."
"Checking temperatures became a farce,quot;
As the infections multiplied, Mr. Xi mobilized the party to lead a "People's war,quot; against the epidemic. In Zuoling and in many other areas, a frontline force was the party neighborhood offices.
These local agencies in China are much more powerful than voluntary neighborhood associations in many Western countries, and in the crisis, they acquired more authority. They were assigned to monitor residents for signs of disease, evaluate them for treatment and quarantine, and strengthen residential checkpoints to protect themselves against strangers who could transmit the virus.
Zuoling seemed poorly prepared. Often, new suburban areas have not accumulated the same workforce, experience and resources of the state as older neighborhoods, said Benjamin Read, a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz who studies local politics in China.
"With a mission like maintaining quarantine, they face a complicated set of ongoing tasks," he said. "Any span at any time could undermine the containment of the epidemic."
Many maintenance workers and guards at home management companies in Zuoling resigned as concerns about the virus grew, leaving them without employees to disinfect and clean, residents and security guards said. These underpaid employees generally receive little protection or training for risky work.
"Some property managers quit because it's too dangerous. It was just a few people without any protection to tour the complex," said Yan Yanbin, a department guard in Zuoling who developed fever and other signs of coronavirus infection. "Control temperatures it became a farce; the thermometers didn't work. "
Groups of infections proliferated in Wuhan. Hankou Gardens, an apartment complex one mile from the market, registered more than 50 infections in mid-February. Gangdu Gardens, an expanding housing complex linked to a steel factory, recorded almost 400 infections during that same time, according to records shared online by residents and property managers.
"Every time there is a large number of people in a shared space, there is always a greater risk of transmission, especially if you don't have good hygiene practices," said Melissa Nolan, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Arnold School of Public Health of the University of South Carolina.
"They just had to go home,quot;
As patients throughout Wuhan were overwhelmed by patients, the government said on January 23 that neighborhood health centers would be the first defense against the coronavirus.
Community health workers are generally not well paid and have less qualifications than hospital doctors. They now advanced as triage workers, examining people for fevers and sending patients who might have coronaviruses to larger hospitals.
The Zuoling community medical center, opened in 2017, was clean, modern and had 99 beds, enough for normal hours but too little for The increase of hundreds of patients every day.
"The beds were extremely tight, and the community tried to do what it could to find places," said Mr. Zuo, a Zuoling neighborhood administration worker. "We did our best, but since there were no beds, they simply had to go home."
After Ms. Li's daughter, the housing manager, became ill with fever, her family drove to a larger hospital in the district, hoping for a clear diagnosis and better treatment. More than 100 people queued to see a doctor; several patients fell to the ground, said Li.
"There weren't enough doctors and so many patients." "I felt this unspeakable horror."
Flooded public hospitals sent many patients with fever to their homes, telling them to lock themselves in their apartment. But residents said the practice allowed the spread of the virus, trapping entire families, from grandparents to children, and jumping from neighbor to neighbor.
Ms. Li took her daughter home from the hospital, and also developed lung damage that pointed to a possible coronavirus infection. The authorities ordered Ms. Li, her husband and son to stay in her apartment.
"Later, the community office called and told us to go to the quarantine in a hotel," he said.
"The organization was chaotic,quot;
New orders had been issued in Wuhan: patients ill or suspected of having the virus would be moved from their homes to improvised quarantine sites open in hotels, dormitories and even a convention center.
Many residents of the city, such as Yuan Jiaxiang, a 41-year-old engineer who suffers from a high fever, were relieved to end up waiting in their homes. But many of the requisitioned hotels initially struggled to serve the masses of weak and febrile patients.
"There was no treatment, just lock up the patients," Yuan said of the hotel where he spent five days. "At that time I felt a little disappointed, and this constant fever did not receive adequate treatment."
Authorities had seen from the beginning that sending patients to their homes, or keeping them in crowded local fever clinics, increased the risk of the coronavirus persisting in the communities. In early February, the government had He created a plan to remove potentially infected people from their homes, but the policy failed due to lack of patient space.
After a new momentum of the following week, an increasing number of mild cases were sent to cavernous sports centers and conventions packed with rows of beds. Patients who had not been examined but showed symptoms were sent to dormitories or hotels converted into makeshift rooms.
The transfers occurred with such urgency that security was sometimes ignored. Patients who had waited many days at home for a hospital bed were arrested at night by community workers and boarded buses.
"The organization was chaotic," a Xinhua report, the official news agency, said of a transfer. "The result was that patients lost control of their emotions after waiting for them for a long time."
Patients sent to hotels sometimes discovered that their families could not send them medicines or food. And hotel workers, often scarce and scared during the crisis, could not keep their rooms clean. "The beds were clearly not enough, and the disinfection of the isolation sites was not timely," he said. A report from the inspectors of Wuhan City who visited Zuoling.
Conditions have improved as more help has arrived in Wuhan and the number of infections has decreased. Despite concerns about the risk of infection at quarantine sites, many patients said they felt safer there.
"It's not that depressing here," said Mr. Yuan, the engineer, who was transferred from the hotel to a large quarantine site, a commanding exhibition center, after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. "There are people to talk to, so I think it will be easier to spend time."
Mr. Zhang, the driver, is also recovering after a while in quarantine, but the improvements came too late for his mother. She was transferred from the community health center to a hospital, but died 11 days later.
Mr. Zhang begged the doctors to briefly leave the sports center where he was quarantined to say goodbye to his mother. Doctors said protective suits and medical workers were too scarce for that.
"I don't know what happened to his body," he said. "No one told me."
Amy Qin reported from Wuhan and Sui-Lee Wee from Singapore. Amber Wang and Zoe Mou contributed to the investigation.