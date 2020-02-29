In China's war against the coronavirus, a community is besieged

[Read the latest updates about the coronavirus here..]

WUHAN, China – When the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, residents of a booming suburb on the rural edge of the city thought they were safe. Zuoling New Town, a bustling community of retired farmers, factory workers and young white-collar professionals, was 22 miles from the market where the outbreak seemed to have arisen. The apartments had emerged from ancient agricultural fields, far beyond the alleys of old Wuhan.

%MINIFYHTML5f574bef044b28f12b7c6f2da63bf4ce13% %MINIFYHTML5f574bef044b28f12b7c6f2da63bf4ce14%

But as the virus spread, Zuoling emerged as a stubborn infection point in Wuhan, and a bleak lesson on how the state's great effort to contain the virus left some communities extremely vulnerable. The top-down leadership campaign was based on grassroots mobilization, and Zuoling's novelty and isolation proved to be a weakness, depriving residents of food supplies, medical care and labor for crucial weeks.

%MINIFYHTML5f574bef044b28f12b7c6f2da63bf4ce15% %MINIFYHTML5f574bef044b28f12b7c6f2da63bf4ce16%

Residents crowded into the only large supermarket to stock up. Those worried about fevers crammed the local clinic, run by the government, and many were sent back to their high-rise homes, sometimes spreading the virus. The closest main public hospital assigned to carry patients was 10 miles away, which made it harder to get treatment, especially without a car.

"I never imagined this would hit our house," said Zhang Jin, a 47-year-old Zuoling resident. His mother, Yan Yinzhen, who lived with him, contracted what doctors thought was the coronavirus, possibly from a neighbor. Mr. Zhang, his wife and father became ill later.