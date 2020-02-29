In addition to the future, these celebrities are infamously trapped in a secret children's scandal

%MINIFYHTMLaadb8fce8d7f9cc23b5a9f0f1dae4aaf11% %MINIFYHTMLaadb8fce8d7f9cc23b5a9f0f1dae4aaf12%

Whether they did it intentionally to hide the baby from the world or because they kept themselves in the dark about their baby, the news about the secret child of these celebrities was not immediately known to the public.

Up News Info –

For most people, having a child is the best gift in the world. So excited they are, these future parents can't help but tell about pregnancy, much less avoid announcing the birth of their baby.

But unlike these people, some public figures did not announce that they expected a child or became parents. While some did not keep it secret intentionally because they also remained in the dark about the existence of their son, others hid him because of his complicated relationship with his partner / spouse.

Future It is the example of the last case. The rapper confirmed that he has six children with six different women, including Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, for his relationship with the singer. Ciara. The rest, however, are not as exposed as Zahir. And the number of their children could increase to eight, since in 2019, two women filed paternity claims claiming that Future was the father of their respective daughters and sons.

Amid Future's ongoing paternity outfits with their alleged baby moms, here is a list of celebrities who have been caught in a similar scandal.

1. Gavin Rossdale WENN / DJDM / Avalon During years, Gavin Rossdale I thought he was Daisy Lowe's godfather. It wasn't until 2004 that the Bush The lead singer discovered that he is the biological father of the 14-year-old girl from her relationship with Daisy's mother, Pearl Lowe, in the 1980s, while she was still married to fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger. When he learned of his teenage daughter, the rocker was already married to his then wife. gwen Stefani.

2. Chris Brown Instagram Chris Brown I was going out Karrueche Tran when it was learned in 2015 that he fathered a nine-month-old daughter with another woman named Nia Guzman. The revelation soon ended his relationship with Karrueche, but the "Kiss Kiss" singer has publicly recognized his daughter Royalty and has shown his close relationship on social networks. Several years later, he once again hid the fact that he is expecting a second child with his ex Ammika Harris despite the endless speculation about her pregnancy. The proud parents only confirmed the news after the baby, a son named Aeko, was born in November 2019.

3. Hugh Grant WENN / Nicky Nelson A notorious womanizer before settling in 2018, Hugh grant He welcomed three loving children of two different women within two years. His first son, a daughter named Tabitha, was born in 2011 as a product of a "fleeting affair" with Tinglan Hong. The "Love really"Star welcomed another child, a boy named Felix, with Tinglan in December 2012. While Felix's birth was immediately known to the public, it was not until January 2014 that the press learned of his son, John Mungo, with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, to everyone's surprise, John was conceived almost at the same time that Tinglan was pregnant with her and Hugh's second son together.

4. Steven Tyler WENN / Avalon By now, almost everyone must have known that Liv Tyler it is Steven Tylerthe daughter of Pero for more than a decade, the "Armageddon"The star had no idea that the rocker was his father. His mother Bebe Buell, who had an affair with him. Aerosmith Lead singer in the 1970s, he initially claimed that the father was Todd Rundgren. She hid the fact because she was worried about Steven's ability to raise a child. Liv even took Todd's last name before changing it to Tyler, after knowing who his real father was when he was 11 years old.

5. Drake Instagram DuckAdonis' son was fired in May 2018, thanks to his meat with Pusha T. the Clipse The star released an album "The Story of Adidon," accusing the Canadian rapper of begetting a secret son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. Drizzy then confirmed that he is a father in his own song "Emotionless" from his album "Scorpion". He rapped the song, "I wasn't hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son." Later, in an interview with Rap Radar, he explained that he did not share the news before because he still made sure that the baby was his or not through a DNA test.

6. Eric Clapton WENN / Instagram / Danny Martindale Eric ClaptonThe love life was full of drama, with infidelities and secret children, among other things that ruined her marriage to Pattie Boyd. He has a daughter named Ruth Kelly Clapton, who was born in January 1985, from his relationship with Yvonne Kelly, while both were married to other couples at that time. The boy stayed away from the public until the media realized he was his son in 1991. The popular rock and blues guitarist continued to have an affair with the Italian model. Lory Del Santo, who gave birth to his son, Conor, in 1986. Conor died tragically in 1991 at the age of four after falling out of a window and the matter ended his marriage to Pattie.

7. Tom Jones WENN / Phil Lewis Once he admitted that he had sex with up to 250 groupies a year at the height of his fame, Tom jones fathered a secret son of his date with the model Katherine Berkery in 1985. Even after the paternity test showed that he is the father of the baby in 1989 and was forced to pay child support, the Welsh singer still refused to publicly or privately acknowledge the existence of his son until Decades later in 2008. He, however, has shown no interest in having contact with his son, Jonathan Berkery.

8. Chuck Norris WENN / RHS Despite being an open Christian, Chuck Norris He had an extramarital affair that resulted in a secret son. He, however, did not know the existence of his daughter Dina until she was 26 years old, although he learned that the martial artist / actor was his father when he was 16 years old. He met her after she sent him a letter informing him of their relationship. 1990, one year after his divorce with his first wife, Dianne Holechek. Upon revealing the news in 2004, the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star admitted that he was skeptical at first, but his worries dissolved as soon as he met her.

9. Eddie Murphy WENN / Instar / Nicky Nelson In 2006, Eddie murphy dated Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B of Spice Girls, who got pregnant with her son. However, the actor / comedian refused to recognize him at the beginning, telling RTL Boulevard in December 2016: "I don't know whose son that is until he gets out and a blood test is done. He shouldn't draw hasty conclusions, sir." . "After Mel B gave birth to a girl, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, the DNA test showed that the"Dolemite is my name"The star was the father. Mel B once said in an interview that Eddie had not sought a relationship with Angel, although it was later reported in 2010 that he was meeting his daughter.

10. Arnold Schwarzenegger Instagram One of the most notorious love children, Arnold SchwarzeneggerJoseph Baena's son was well away from the world for more than 14 years. The "Terminator" star got Mildred Patricia "Patty" Baena, an employee of her home, to get pregnant at the same time that her then wife, Maria Shriver, was carrying her fourth child. After Maria confronted him with the information, the surprising revelation ended with his 25-year marriage. Arnold said it was seven or eight years before he discovered that he had fathered a son with his housekeeper and that since then he assumed financial responsibility for the child and maintained a close relationship with the 22-year-old heartthrob.