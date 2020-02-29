IFAB accepts the introduction of concussion trials | Soccer news

The offside law could also be under review after the VAR controversy.





IFABs are ready to pass concussion substitute trials

The Board of the International Football Association (IFAB) agreed to introduce trials for concussion substitutes.

At its annual general meeting in Belfast, the IFAB decided that more research is required before introducing concussions into the laws of the game, but the tests could be carried out as early as this summer at the Olympic Games.

An IFAB statement said: "The Board of the International Football Association … agreed to develop protocols to be used in substitution trials in cases of concussion.

"The IFAB also agreed that more research data is required before proposing possible changes to the Laws of the Game."

"FIFA showed great interest in testing at the men's and women's Olympic Games soccer tournament in July 2020, and other competitions may also participate in the tests."

The IFAB has also hinted at a possible revision of the offside law after much controversy over the strong offside calls that go against the attacking side with the use of video assistant referees.

"The AGM agreed to consult with all relevant stakeholders, including the IFAB Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) and the Football Advisory Panel (FAP), to review the Offside Law to promote the spirit of attack," the release.

The executive president of the Irish Football Association, Patrick Nelson, who chaired the IFAB annual general meeting in Belfast, said: "We agreed that it would be a sensible measure to develop some protocols for trials for possible additional substitutes in cases of concussion. .

"FIFA has expressed great interest in being part of the trials at the Olympic Games. More research data is needed before we can consider any permanent changes to the laws."