Idlib: the UN holds an emergency session after the death of Turkish troops | news from Syria

The Security Council held an emergency session following an attack that killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the deaths as one of the most alarming incidents in the Syrian war.

The United States made it clear that it supports Turkey, its NATO ally, while Russia rejected the idea that Turkish forces were deliberately attacked.

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reports from the UN headquarters in New York.