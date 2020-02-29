Idlib: & # 39; A crisis on a monumental scale & # 39; | Middle East

%MINIFYHTMLc1385d4cca8af5f1bc3b4f67d8cd71c311% %MINIFYHTMLc1385d4cca8af5f1bc3b4f67d8cd71c312%

In the last three months, almost one million people have fled the advance of Syrian government forces in the province of Idlib, near the border with Turkey. With Ankara refusing to open border crossings and millions of civilians trapped, the United Nations warned of an imminent bloodbath and a "massacre on a scale that had never been seen throughout this war."

Mark Cutts, the UN regional deputy humanitarian coordinator for Syria, called it "crisis on a monumental scale."

Women and children seek refuge in caves and die of cold while hospitals, bakeries and schools have been bombed.

Recognizing that "all parties,quot; have committed war crimes, Cutts notes that "the majority of civilian deaths and injuries in the Idlib area have been caused by air strikes and bombings carried out by Syrian government forces and their allies. "

"We know very well and we have been calling them repeatedly," Cutts added.

He urged the international community to work towards a political solution to the humanitarian crisis and called on people around the world to pressure their governments to act.

With the conflict entering its tenth year, Cutts admitted that drawing public attention has been a challenge.

"There is a lot of fatigue when it comes to Syria because they have seen so many battles and a lot of displacement … But just at the moment we thought we had seen the worst of this war, when we thought the war could be coming to the end, we have seen is one of the worst catastrophes of the entire war. " Cutts said.

"This is not the time for people to stop looking at Syria."