Hundreds of people demonstrate in US cities against anti-Muslim violence in Delhi | USA news

Hundreds of American Indians of different religions demonstrated on Friday night outside Indian consulates in major American cities to protest the recent violence in Delhi that has killed at least 42 people and injured hundreds.

Violence broke out in the Indian capital on Monday, which caused a three-day rampage, with Hindu crowds attacking Muslim houses, shops and mosques. The attacks were carried out against the protesters, who had demonstrated against a new citizenship law, after the leader of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Kapil Mishra, threatened to remove the peaceful seats from the streets .

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML155c69eee302fda81a0fdd862fe9816f11% %MINIFYHTML155c69eee302fda81a0fdd862fe9816f12%

The Indian nationalist government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is intended to help persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, but critics say the The law, which makes faith a basis for granting citizenship, is against the secular spirit of the country.

The CAA passed last December has been compared to the Muslim ban on the president of the United States, Donald Trump, as it blocks the naturalization of Muslims, who make up almost 15 percent of India's 1.3 billion population.

More than 30 people have died in harsh police repression against peaceful sit-ins throughout the country against the "anti-Muslim,quot; law.

Outside the Indian consulate in New York on Friday night, protesters gathered singing "Shame!" to officials while trying to leave or enter the building.

"We are exhausted," said Sana Qutubuddin, an activist from the Alliance for Justice and Responsibility, a coalition of South Asian groups that organized Friday’s rally along with the Muslim-American Indian Council, the South Solidarity Initiative from Asia and Equality Labs, during their speech at the meeting.

& # 39; Devastated & # 39;

Other civil society organizations such as the Alliance for South Asians taking action, Chicago against Hindu fascism and the Bay Area against Hindu fascism also protested against the worst violence in Delhi since 1984, when more than 3,000 Sikh minorities were killed after the murder of the then prime minister. Minister Indira Gandhi.

Protesters gathered outside Indian consulates in several cities in the United States (Samira Sadeque / Al Jazeera)

"I was there to have the opportunity to grieve with a community that understands how atrocious the genocidal violence that occurred in Delhi," Qutubuddin told Al Jazeera, "and being in a space that recognizes what this moment means in Indian history. modern. "

The organizers estimated that about 300 people showed up at the New York rally, where they chanted slogans to repeal the CAA, and highlight the "fascist,quot; ideologies of the current BJP government that target lower-caste Hindus and other religious minorities.

The ideological father of the BJP is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a supremacist Hindu paramilitary organization inspired by European fascists and Nazis, who has asked that India, an officially secular nation, be declared a Hindu Rashtra or Hindu nation.

At the New York demonstration, protesters played music and gathered around the block "so that the consulate's neighbors knew that their silence makes them a party of genocide," said one of the organizers.

For many American Indians, showing up at the protest was all they felt they could do.

"I grew up in an idyllic idea of ​​a secular India and I am completely devastated to see that everything I thought would happen in India is happening under the Modi government," Ishita Srivastava, who has been living in New York for 12 years, He told Al Jazeera.

Mosque on fire while violent protests continue in New Delhi

"Being here is all I can do." "I think it is a very systematic intolerance and state-sponsored and state-sponsored violence, and there is clearly an appetite for rabid division and intolerance and it is exacerbated by the fact that we have a deeply unequal society."

The protests, from San Francisco to Chicago and Atlanta, were organized by organizers who identified themselves as collectives of various religions and / or between religions and castes.

Violence sanctioned by the state

Earlier this week, an estimated 50 people gathered at Harvard University in Boston, immediately after the violence began in Delhi.

In Chicago, organizers said teachers, IT professionals and seniors were among the hundred protesters who left Friday.

"Attendees were reminded that this state-sanctioned violence is consistent with the history of India, citing the murders of Muslims in Gujarat (in 2002) and the Sikh genocide in 1984, as well as the constant violence exerted on the Dalits (the ancient untouchables) within caste oppression. " Jihan, one of the organizers in San Francisco, told Al Jazeera. He estimated that about 100 people showed up for the protest.

At least 42 people died in the violence of Delhi (Samira Sadeque / Al Jazeera)

Police in Delhi have been accused of looking the other way when Hindu mobs attacked Muslim homes while in many cases they were complicit in the assaults.

An estimated 80 people showed up at Friday's protest in Atlanta, organizers said. A protester with "Atlanta Rejects CAA,quot;, who did not wish to be identified, told Al Jazeera that members of the consulate took pictures of the protesters and attempted to intimidate them by taking their names.

One of the organizers criticized Trump, accused of supporting white supremacists in the United States, for backing Modi's "fascist,quot; agenda.

At a press conference in New Delhi on February 25, Trump defended Modi over religious freedom and refused to comment on the CAA while parts of the Indian capital burned.

"The meeting of Trump and Modi during a pogrom and for Trump to basically clarify all the concerns that millions of Indians are protesting, is a sign of how they are cooperating and reinforcing their vision of a fascist world order," said Mozhi Soundararajan, said the CEO of Equality Labs in New York.

Mohammed Jawad, national secretary general of the Muslim American Indian Council, also criticized President Trump praising Modi for religious freedom in India.

Many expressed concern that violence has normalized in the fabric of Indian society, especially under Modi.

Qutubuddin of the Alliance for Justice and Responsibility said that many Hindus have been caught in a "hate rhetoric,quot; driven by the Hindu nationalist government.

The Indian consulate in New York did not respond to repeated requests for comments from Al Jazeera.