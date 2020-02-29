Hull City 0 – 4 Leeds

Leeds produced a completely professional performance to beat Hull, threatened by the descent, with a 4-0 victory at the KCOM stadium and sending a statement of intent to the leaders of the West Brom Championship.

In the first 45 minutes quite open, Leeds took advantage of the Yorkshire derby thanks to the deflected blow of Luke Ayling (5), but the always influential Pablo Hernández managed two shortly after the break (47).

The visitors increased the bet from there and sealed a blunt victory within the last 10 minutes of the game when Tyler Roberts left the bench to add a double-shot fast (81, 84).

Image:

Leeds celebrates his fourth goal at the KCOM stadium



Marcelo Bielsa's men move to a point in the Baggies before their confrontation with Wigan in The Hawthorns, and although the hosts remain in 17th place in the table, they could finish the day as only 20 if the results go against from them.

How Leeds came to victory at KCOM

Only a few months ago, both sides were strongly in dispute over the promotion to the Premier League. However, while Leeds has overcome a stumble to keep a shout out of the title, Grant McCann's men have gradually slipped into a whole new battle.

Without a victory since New Year's Day, the Tigers' hopes for a result increased when Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was suspended for eight games for racist comments made to Charlton's end Jonathan Leko.

However, any hope of catching Casilla's teenage substitute, Illan Meslier, calmed down from the beginning. Ayling collected a pass 25 yards from the goal, put on himself and fired a shot that left the opposite stopper George Long staggering when he took a large deviation from Callum Elder to snuggle in the lower left corner of the net.

The visitors seemed to be in a relentless mood and were almost two shortly after when Hernandez hit the crossbar. Then, the possibilities were exhausted and Hull approached the drawing level when George Honeyman moved away the objective of Liam Cooper.

At 120 seconds after the restart, there was a clear change in the intensity of Leeds. Hernandez doubled his lead when he slipped the Helder Costa pass past Long, but it was the cap of the hosts who prevented his team from falling behind with a pair of first-class saves to deny Jack Harrison.

McCann introduced Nobert Balogh instead of Josh Magennis after the hour mark and was one step away from reducing the deficit when his fierce discharge shot off the post, but it was Bielsa's attack change that changed the game.

Team news Looking for the first victory since New Year's Day, the head of the Tigers, Grant McCann, made four changes, with Sean McLoughlin, George Honeyman, Martin Samuelson and Mallik Wilks. Marcelo Bielsa made two modifications to the team that beat Middlesbrough on Wednesday night; One forced, one tactical. Illan Meslier started on goal when Kiko Casilla began his eight-game ban, while Kalvin Phillips returned from an injury at the expense of Gaetano Berardi.

The unfortunate Patrick Bamford gave way to Roberts and although the 21-year-old had scored only once in 12 appearances before the game, he sacked twice in three minutes, first hiding Mateusz Klich's pass, before combining with the Polish midfielder for divert a sublime angle header over the line.

Whats Next?

Both sides are next in action at 3pm next Saturday. Hull travels to his fellow Stoke descent candidates, while Leeds receives Huddersfield on Elland Road.