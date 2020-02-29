How wecandubetter Instagram brought changes to the University of Denver

Content warning: This story includes descriptions and stories of sexual assaults that could be annoying for some readers.

A student at the University of Denver wakes up breathless at night at the memory of a man trying to tear off his clothes in the bathroom of a bar. On the other hand, PTSD after being drugged and raped altered the trajectory of his life so deeply that they attempted suicide.

Many remember crying, alone on the bathroom floor, in their bedroom bed, in a scorching shower, after their sexual assault.

Some reported it. Some did not.

Each shift through the wecandubetter Instagram account brings another contingent of these stories, hundreds and growing, that describes horrible details of the experiences of sexual assault or harassment of anonymous DU students. Three DU students, all survivors of sexual assault, created the account in January, fed up with what they felt was an overwhelming culture of inappropriate sexual behavior on campus.

The young women behind the account originally hid their identities for fear of threats or reprisals. But Shannon Saul, Madeline Membrino and Grace Wankelman have now chosen to publicly endorse their stories and the movement they started. They are even becoming national.

His activism hit a nerve, particularly among the senior administration of DU.

University leaders went from sending a letter committing to improve the chancellor of DU, Jeremy Haefner, sitting with the creators of the account to write a comprehensive action plan. As the stories of sexual assault continued to arrive, Haefner said he felt the growing weight of the responsibility to protect his students. He promised a long-term institutional change that addresses issues such as toxic masculinity, all with input from the three survivors and experts on the subject.

"When you read these kinds of stories from our students, there is a deep and emotional reaction you have," said Haefner. “Just thinking about it now, emotions are being called. They are heartbreaking. They work very contrary to what I imagine the experience at the University of Denver should be for our students. "

In 2018, DU received 18 reports of sexual assault compared to 25 in 2017 and 45 in 2016, according to the annual private university safety report. However, rape is the least reported crime, according to the National Resource Center for Sexual Violence.

As an example of that disparity, 52% of DU college students said they or someone they met suffered sexual assault, domestic / dating violence or harassment since they enrolled in DU, according to a 2018 campus climate survey. Those students, the survey showed 43%, compared to 19.6% in 2017: it did not seek help or resources on campus. The survey said that some who did not receive help wanted to move on and forget what happened to them, did not know what resources existed or felt that the reports would be useless because DU had a "history of doing nothing."

Sexual violence is more frequent in the university than other crimes, according to statistics from the National Network of Rape, Abuse and Incest. . Among undergraduate students, 23.1% of women and 5.4% of men experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or disability.

According to RAINN statistics, only 20% of student victims aged 18 to 24 report their sexual violence to law enforcement.

When Saul, who was in his last year at DU, was asked to share his experience of sexual assault, his eyes went from glassy to stone faces in a matter of flickering.

"Which one?" she asked.

Saul described tears running down her cheeks while a friend began sexual acts with which she felt uncomfortable during her first year in DU. She had already been sexually assaulted in high school.

Sarah Hurtado, an assistant professor at DU focused on investigating the culture of rape on university campuses, said society often thinks of rape as a violent act perpetrated by strangers. But particularly on university campuses, most sexual assaults occur among acquaintances.

Membrino, a third year student, recalled seeing an episode of "The Office,quot; projected on the ceiling of a bedroom while she was sexually assaulted during her first year in DU. She was too drunk to consent, but she will never forget to lie like a rag doll on the bed of her Tinder appointment.

Hurtado said that alcohol is often a factor in sexual assaults on campus.

“I think that many times we use someone's alcohol consumption as a way to blame them or say they should have been more responsible or made better decisions, but at the end of the day, there is only one person responsible, and that is always the author. "Hurtado said." It is important that people know that someone cannot consent if they are drunk. "

Wankelman, a sophomore, was drinking water at a fraternity party last fall when she started feeling bad. She woke up in the emergency room. Authorities said she was probably drugged, because her blood alcohol level had been below the legal driving limit.

"I informed DU," said Wankelman, who survived a previous sexual assault years before. “It was the most derogatory experience. Nothing came of it. Campus Safety asked me several times if I had taken a self-defense class. ”

"It just exploded,quot;

Saul, Membrino and Wankelman were working to strengthen their campus's response to gender-based violence through the student government of DU, but felt that a significant change was not happening.

Eager to act, the three survivors reported some of the worst moments of their lives, hoping that their pain would provoke a response. Perhaps if enough people shared their stories of inappropriate sexual behavior, they thought, the DU community would be forced to try something different.

"A really unfortunate reality is for people to understand the trauma you are going through and for changes to be made, you have to relive it," Saul said. “It shouldn't take students to expose their own vulnerable trauma to do something. The administration may have to deal with this for a few months, but survivors have to deal with this for the rest of their lives, every day. "

They created the wecandubetter account about a month ago, accumulating followers and delivering heartbreaking stories in a matter of hours.

The typed stories, uploaded daily, sit behind the content warnings: sexual assault, groping, suicide, drug addiction, domestic violence. More than 3,200 people follow the account, which also advertises resources for those in need.

"It just exploded," said Wankelman. "I knew there was a bubbling tension on campus where people were fed up with this and wanted to see a change, but this reaction has been unexpected."

Some of the presentations thank the creators of the account for informing them that they are not alone. Some said the bill inspired them to finally seek therapy. Others said they finally felt believed.

"People still use this idea that survivors report falsely," Hurtado said. “The false complaint of rape occurs at the same rate as other violent crimes, which is as low as 2%. When someone comes to tell you that they have experienced something like this, statistically, they are telling you the truth. "

Running the Instagram account, reviewing the stories to make sure they don't mention names, deleting posts when survivors communicate saying they have been threatened and dealing with the administrative response, has turned the already busy lives of the three survivors into a whirlwind. .

The success of the localized account inspired Membrino, Saul and Wankelman to create a second Instagram account and a complete website with the same premise nationwide: thedobettercampaign. The young women hope to become a resource for other university activists who want to do something similar.

"We are listening,quot;

Tragic stories have not fallen on deaf ears. Chancellor Haefner reads the story in his office and at home, sharing the painful stories with his wife and wondering what he can do to help.

Last weekend, Saul, Membrino, Wankelman and Haefner met to review a draft of the plan.

The proposed changes to the DU policy include:

The Office of Equal Opportunities and Title IX, which investigates cases of sexual assault, will report directly to Haefner

A "dramatic increase,quot; in reported trauma training for campus security department officials, faculty and staff

Expanded educational programming and training focused on healthy masculinity

Sexual assaults on university campuses are not exclusive to DU. Haefner said he hopes to lead the way of reform and thanks DU survivors for having the courage to share their stories.

"It's not just what you read. I've had the opportunity to talk to people, people I work with every day, where they tell me their stories as former students here, and I'm surprised and dismayed to hear that in the hallway. They are people who have had these experiences, "he said. "It's really disturbing. We're listening. This is a commitment to a long-term change in our culture."