How to stop Spectrum junk mail and spam calls

For years, the physical spam of my Internet service provider (ISP), Charter Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable), has flooded me. In large red capital letters, the envelopes are sealed "OPEN TO RECEIPT,quot; or "NOTICE,quot; or "IMPORTANT ACCOUNT INFORMATION,quot;.

I always open them, just in case There is a legitimate problem and my internet is about to shut down. Each time, they cheat me. Instead of legitimate account notices, commercials are ads that try to update my plan or purchase more Spectrum services. In addition to paper ads to kill trees that I can at least recycle, Spectrum often likes to mix in non-recyclable materials thick plastic cards.

It's not as if I could change Internet service provider to get away from annoying emails. My building is not connected to any other ISP, so I have no other option if I want internet. According to an April 2018 report from the New York City Mayor's Office, 69 percent of New York homes have only one or two options for broadband providers; As of 2016, at least 24 million Americans had no broadband providers. So, like many of Spectrum's 26 million broadband Internet subscribers in the United States, I thought I had to accept deceptive junk mail as a cost to get my Internet.

But thanks to a tip from Edge KO reader, I discovered that you can choose not to receive spam from Spectrum online and tell Spectrum not to call, send emails or call sales offers. As an additional benefit, the privacy page on which you choose not to receive spam also allows you to opt out of allowing Spectrum to use your personal data to direct you ads. Spectrum deserves some credit for this; Verizon Fios makes you call a 1-800 number, reread your contract for instructions and then navigate in two separate sections of your account preferences to achieve the same results.

Where to opt out of receiving Spectrum spam

Opt online here

Opt by phone by calling 1-855-75-SPECTRUM

For the rest of the instructions, we will assume that you are completing the online form; however, it is likely to go through a similar process if you call.

Information you must provide

Your full name

Your adress

Your phone number, if you request Do not call

Your email address, if you request Do not send email

Choose not to receive Spectrum junk mail and sales calls

You can choose not to receive Spectrum marketing and sales offers by phone, email, physical mail and door-to-door sales. You will continue to receive notifications from the real account about your service through these channels, even if you choose not to participate in the marketing.

First, identify yourself as a current customer and complete all address fields

Now, check all four boxes for Do not call, Do not send by email, Do not send by mail and Do not call. To not call, you must provide a number or phone numbers. You can also add up to two additional addresses to your requests Do not send mail and Do not call.

None of these are immediate solutions. Spectrum says that not sending email can take up to 10 days, not calling can take up to 30 days and not sending email and not calling can take up to 60 days. I sent my opt-out notice on February 26 and will update this post if I continue to receive mail after 60 days.

Before completing the CAPTCHA and submitting it, pause to expand the section called "Additional privacy preferences." It should be at the bottom, just after the Do not touch section. If you don't see it, go back to the top of the form and make sure you have answered "Yes,quot; to the question "Are you a current customer?"

Disable Spectrum using your data to target ads

Under "Additional privacy preferences," you can choose not to allow Spectrum to use your personal information to personalize your ads. While Spectrum greatly denies that "your personally identifiable information is not disclosed to third-party advertisers … and we do not share your personally identifiable information with third parties for their own marketing or advertising purposes," there have been reports of individual persons being identified from "anonymous,quot; data, such as browsing habits. Therefore, opting for this option is a good idea if you care about your privacy.

(Side note: the Internet privacy rules of the Federal Communications Commission that Congress closed in 2018 would have restricted or prohibited the exchange of data by your ISP to target ads.

Check the "Do not use CPNI,quot; box to opt out of marketing based on your "customer-owned network information,quot; or "CPNI,quot;, which sends promotions based on the "quantity, technical configuration, type, destination , location and amount of your use of Spectrum telecommunications services and information about your Spectrum telephone service that appears on your bill. "

Disable interest-based online ads where Spectrum guides you with personalized ads on your sites, as well as third-party sites and applications that use personal information, "such as your zip code, information about your current subscription, use of our products, or services, or other demographic information and generally available. " This only affects the way the ads Spectrum serves are targeted, not online ads in general. If you move or get a new account, you must resubmit this request.

Disable interest-based ads on television and then television applications where some of the ads you see are targeted based on your location or other things Spectrum knows about you, such as “your use of our products or services or the information we receive from others. "

Note: all of these are opting for how Spectrum acts in your personal data; You are not completely excluding Spectrum data collection.

Only California: opt for Spectrum not to sell your data

If you identified yourself as a current customer and claimed your status as California at the top of the form, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) means that you will get an additional option called “Exclusion from the sale of personal information (California consumers Solo) ", and you can also check that box.

CCPA also means that you can request that Spectrum send you all your data or delete it from your systems. That means completing a separate form, which you can find here.

Confirm that you are not a robot and send!

Now, all you have to do is complete the CAPTCHA, send it and wait up to 60 days for all your preferences to take effect.

Do you have similar problems with another ISP?

Let us know in the comments!