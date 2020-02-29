How to fix annoying new Gmail error that is driving people crazy – BGR

Maintaining a good email inbox is a challenge, no matter what service you use. From the moment I deleted all the meaningless messages that I will never read, five to ten more have taken their place, and I am sure that many of you have the same problem. But to make matters worse, there is a new error that seems to be affecting the Gmail application on Android, which makes it even more difficult to empty the Trash and Spam folders.

If you've ever used the Gmail application on an Android device before, you're probably familiar with the "Empty Trash Now,quot; and "Empty Junk Mail Now,quot; buttons that appear at the top of the screen when you visit any of those folders. During the last week or so, some users have reported that those buttons no longer appear.

%MINIFYHTML924763415ad2236a5bb1ddc196ca5d3c11% %MINIFYHTML924763415ad2236a5bb1ddc196ca5d3c12%

This is a relatively minor nuisance, but it is a nuisance anyway, so you may be looking for a solution until Google releases an official bug fix. Fortunately, there are several methods you can use to restore the buttons, and none of them require much effort or much more than a few seconds to perform them.

Here are all the ways in which Lifehacker He says he can solve the problem until Google issues a solution:

Use your browser to access Gmail.com and, instead, remove all your junk and spam. Turn your device into landscape mode and then back into portrait mode. Open an email in Spam or Trash and then tap the Back button. Return to an earlier version of the application (which you can download from APKMirror) that is not affected by the error and disables automatic updates by navigating to the application in the Google Play Store, touching the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and unchecking the "Enable automatic update,quot; box.

Obviously, the last solution is a lot of work for an error that you may not even have noticed in the first place, but the good news is that, at least according to someone in the Google support forums, "engineers are aware of the problem and are researching to fix it. " Therefore, it should not take long before an update is available.

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / REX / Shutterstock