How Maisie Williams won in the love game

Asked to identify Maisie williams& # 39; soulmate, it would be difficult to name anyone except Sophie Turner.

The best friends, gathered by game of Thrones Back in 2011, we are closer to the brothers because, duh, they are. And their bond was clear even before the British actresses began their eight-season career as sisters Arya and Sansa Stark.

"I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I had ever seen," Williams reminded Rolling Stone during a joint cover interview last March. "I understand why they do chemistry readings, because when it's okay, it's very good. Like, we are the best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been a real magic to see these two girls have the best time together."

But, as a result, there is room for more than one great love in each of their lives.