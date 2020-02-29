How Maisie Williams won in the love game

Asked to identify Maisie williams& # 39; soulmate, it would be difficult to name anyone except Sophie Turner.
The best friends, gathered by game of Thrones Back in 2011, we are closer to the brothers because, duh, they are. And their bond was clear even before the British actresses began their eight-season career as sisters Arya and Sansa Stark.
"I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I had ever seen," Williams reminded Rolling Stone during a joint cover interview last March. "I understand why they do chemistry readings, because when it's okay, it's very good. Like, we are the best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been a real magic to see these two girls have the best time together."
But, as a result, there is room for more than one great love in each of their lives.
"This year was the best. I fell in love with a child and fell in love with myself," the 22-year-old shared in a New Year's Eve post. "I started saying & # 39; no & # 39;. I stopped worrying about the past, stopped wishing for the future and began to love life for what it is today."
The man in question is 22 years old. Ruben Selby, the owner of the modeling agency with whom he connected when he was hired to serve as director of communications for Daisie, his application of networks for creative types. And although it remains to be seen if Turner will be standing at his future wedding as Williams did when the 24-year-old married. Joe Jonas Last summer, the two of them had a great time living in first-row sets (and complementary beauty) in the month of fashion.
His oversized sweater at the Loverboy show last month in London was just the last of his coordinated efforts, the couple opted for similar blazers and pink locks at the white party before Jonas and Turner's wedding in June, a party for his and hers. Monochromatic atmosphere in Wimbledon weeks later and pictures with pink eyeshadow at Thom Browne in Paris last October.
"We like to wear matching outfits," he confessed twice to the Emmy fashion. "As a 70 year old couple."
And, who knows, maybe that's where they will be in another five decades. They have certainly had an auspicious beginning.
Although in his twenties, Williams has already experienced the joy and anguish of first love, dating a classmate Ollie Jackson for about three years during his HAVE run.
"He's really sweet," he told her. NYLON in April 2016. "I feel like I'm in love right now, but I don't know how I will feel in the future." That same year he seemed more confident in his conversation with Fashion, allowing more than 12 months to pass, "I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious." They had met at school, she continued: "And now he's my boyfriend! People feel it's strange that someone famous can date someone normal. I don't know anyone else. Maybe I'm doing it wrong, but I don't I do. I don't go to all these parties. I don't know the other young male actors. I guess I like normal people. "
His new boy, Selby, is apparently so "normal,quot;, since he doesn't have an IMDB profile. But the younger brother of three successful chefs is a man of varied talents.
As a model and photographer, in addition to directing his group of models, The Contact Agency, his snapshots of Williams began appearing on his social networks in August 2018. But it was not until the two began to appear in New York and Paris, holding hands while navigating the cities, that people captured his Instagram boyfriend status.
And if his coveted place as Williams's plus one at Jonas and Turner's destination wedding at a French castle last summer did not reinforce the seriousness of their relationship, the role he played in the Emmys last fall did.
Set to be recognized by her game of Thrones For the last time, the outstanding nominee for the supporting actress had a clear vision of how she would like to appear. "I always wanted the perfect personalized red carpet dress, something I feel really safe and comfortable in," Williams explained to Elle. And she knew who would live up to the task. "I asked Reuben if he would design something thinking about me: my height, my shape, my tastes and insecurities," he continued. "He should have made about 30 sketches."
Having elaborated something "effortlessly, but at the same time empowering," as he put it up for sale, he and Williams handed their favorite options to JW Anderson's creative director Jonathan Anderson. "It so happened that Jonathan preferred our favorite sketch," he shared at the event. "Jonathan took Reuben's sketch and added the defining details. We had a lot of fun and, most importantly, I feel amazing."
Really, she feels incredibly complete.
"Last year, in my own personal life, I think I just went through many real revelations in which I was as if I was not very happy to do this and pretend everything was fine," he said during an appearance in May at the Happy place podcast "And so, that was not something public, but after going through that, now I have tried to be much more genuine and I think it becomes much more relaxing after that. You just leave everything and that is all when you can really have fun,quot; .
Having made "a couple of big changes," he continued, "it was the most incredible thing when one morning, a few weeks ago, I woke up and thought, & # 39; God, all the things I'm doing this week I'm really excited & # 39; & # 39 ;.
If that includes another appearance in the fashion month of the first row with a certain elegant date in a matching set, much better.
