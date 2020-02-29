How bad could it be? Companies evaluate the impact of coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>How bad could it be? Companies evaluate the impact of coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, the world's largest companies have begun to paint a bleak picture of broken supply chains, interrupted manufacturing, empty stores and demand for their products.

The ads of companies such as Mastercard, Microsoft, Apple and United Airlines offer a reading on how the virus is affecting consumer behavior and business sentiment. These corporate newsletters, and what executives do in response, could determine how much economic damage the outbreak causes and whether a recession is coming.

%MINIFYHTML24a2ede8cbb10cd6bff9d77cb679d54011%%MINIFYHTML24a2ede8cbb10cd6bff9d77cb679d54012%

Some companies have expressed optimism that governments will curb new infections and that consumer spending in Europe and North America will be largely unharmed. But if executives see a threat beyond the first three months of the year, they can reduce planned investments and even start firing workers. That, in turn, would further reduce economic activity.

The stock market crash this week, the strongest since the financial crisis, suggests that investors prepare for much more bad news.

"Everything is slowing down even more, and that has not been fully appreciated," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

Supply chain problems have also begun to affect American homebuilders. A senior Toll Brothers executive said the virus It seemed to have delayed the supply of lighting parts.

  • Updated on February 26, 2020

    • What is a coronavirus?
      It is a novel virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases, from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS.
    • How do I keep myself and others safe?
      Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.
    • What happens if I am traveling?
      The C.D.C. He has warned older and at-risk travelers to avoid Japan, Italy and Iran. The agency has also advised against all non-essential trips to South Korea and China.
    • Where has the virus spread?
      The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has made more than 80,000 people sick in at least 33 countries, including Italy, Iran and South Korea.
    • How contagious is the virus?
      According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and is probably transmitted through sneezing, coughing and contaminated surfaces. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures.
    • Who is working to contain the virus?
      World Health Organization officials have been working with officials in China, where growth has slowed. But this week, when confirmed cases shot up on two continents, experts warned that the world was not ready for a major outbreak.

At the same time, Chinese consumers are buying less. Apple said closing stores in China would depress sales of iPhones and other devices.

Mastercard reduced its growth forecast partly because people are making fewer international trips. The fear of the virus has led companies such as Amazon and Nestlé to suspend the international travel of some employees. That drop in demand, combined with their own concerns about the virus, has led United and other airlines in the United States and Europe to cancel flights to cities in China and other parts of Asia.

On Friday, United said an information session for investors scheduled for next week would be postponed until September. Citing concern about the virus, the airline said it "does not think it is practical to expect it to have a productive conversation focused on its long-term strategy."

Companies may also have difficulties because investors are increasingly reluctant to lend them money. The appetite for new bonds, especially those issued by less solvent businesses, has diminished. Banks may also have to tighten loan standards. In a sign that investors believe that coronavirus concerns could affect banks, the actions of the three largest US banks. The US, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America, have fallen much more than the S,amp;P 500 so far this year.

Of course, the coronavirus outbreak could end up resembling other brief shocks that have only caused blows in companies and the stock market. These include the fiscal battles of the previous decade that consumed Washington and Wall Street for weeks in a row.

And as recently as Friday, some companies predicted that their sales would remain well. Volkswagen, the German car giant, He said he expected deliveries this year to be "in line,quot; with 2019. And Apple said conditions were gradually returning to normal in China. "It seems to me that China is controlling the coronavirus," Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, told Fox Business on Thursday. "When you look at the parts that are made in China, we have reopened the factories."

Some Wall Street analysts have expressed optimism that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will reduce interest rates to help offset the economic stress caused by the virus. Such cuts would help reduce loan costs, giving consumers a new incentive to spend and businesses to invest.

Those hopes were raised when Fed president Jerome H. Powell unexpectedly issued a statement Friday saying that the central bank "would act appropriately to support the economy." Bank of America economists wrote on Friday that they expected the Fed to reduce rates by half a percentage point at its March meeting "as a way to stop panic."

Some companies are already talking about how much business will open when the outbreak begins to recede, including Las Vegas Sands, which has great interests in Macau's Chinese gambling paradise.

"When it is resolved, Macao will be very, very busy," Robert G. Goldstein, the company's chief operating officer, said in a earnings call last month.

Some analysts seem to have a warmer spring weather to stop the spread of the virus. "Fear will diminish as the weather warms, hopefully," said Barry Bannister, head of capital strategy at Stifel.

However, for now, investors seem to expect things to get worse. After finishing 0.8 percent on Friday, the S,amp;P 500 lost about 11.5 percent of its value this week, its worst performance in a week since the financial crisis of 2008.

Some investors stay out of the way when they feel poorly equipped to assess financial risks.

A major concern is that the virus will spread rapidly in Europe and the United States, which will force consumers to stay home from work, not to mention avoiding stores, restaurants or other businesses.

In that case, an economic contraction could become inevitable. If a recession develops, Goldman analysts said, S,amp;P 500 companies' profits are likely to fall 13 percent this year. Such a decrease could force companies to lay off employees and postpone new investments.

Even before the outbreak of coronavirus, business investment was already pale in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now hope that more companies can soon announce reductions in their capital expenditures. "I think they will see it when they report their Q1 numbers," said Mr. O'Rourke of JonesTrading.

Niraj Chokshi contributed reports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here