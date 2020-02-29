How bad could it be? Companies evaluate the impact of coronavirus

Supply chain problems have also begun to affect American homebuilders. A senior Toll Brothers executive said the virus It seemed to have delayed the supply of lighting parts.

What is a coronavirus?

It is a novel virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases, from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick. What happens if I am traveling?

The C.D.C. He has warned older and at-risk travelers to avoid Japan, Italy and Iran. The agency has also advised against all non-essential trips to South Korea and China. Where has the virus spread?

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has made more than 80,000 people sick in at least 33 countries, including Italy, Iran and South Korea. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and is probably transmitted through sneezing, coughing and contaminated surfaces. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials have been working with officials in China, where growth has slowed. But this week, when confirmed cases shot up on two continents, experts warned that the world was not ready for a major outbreak.



At the same time, Chinese consumers are buying less. Apple said closing stores in China would depress sales of iPhones and other devices.

Mastercard reduced its growth forecast partly because people are making fewer international trips. The fear of the virus has led companies such as Amazon and Nestlé to suspend the international travel of some employees. That drop in demand, combined with their own concerns about the virus, has led United and other airlines in the United States and Europe to cancel flights to cities in China and other parts of Asia.

On Friday, United said an information session for investors scheduled for next week would be postponed until September. Citing concern about the virus, the airline said it "does not think it is practical to expect it to have a productive conversation focused on its long-term strategy."

Companies may also have difficulties because investors are increasingly reluctant to lend them money. The appetite for new bonds, especially those issued by less solvent businesses, has diminished. Banks may also have to tighten loan standards. In a sign that investors believe that coronavirus concerns could affect banks, the actions of the three largest US banks. The US, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America, have fallen much more than the S,amp;P 500 so far this year.

Of course, the coronavirus outbreak could end up resembling other brief shocks that have only caused blows in companies and the stock market. These include the fiscal battles of the previous decade that consumed Washington and Wall Street for weeks in a row.