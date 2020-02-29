Honors listed for Cill Anna in Doncaster | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML80d4bf4fe95c2d1e12c3b900a258845611% %MINIFYHTML80d4bf4fe95c2d1e12c3b900a258845612%





Coach Paul Nicholls

Cill Anna showed great determination to obtain the honors listed in the 888Sport Take & # 39; Em On Mares & # 39; Novices & # 39; Hurdle in Doncaster.

The 4-6 favorite, trained by Paul Nicholls, had to fight all the way to face the odds, as Ziggy Rose fought an energetic battle during the three miles extended in windy tests and conditions.

Cill Anna certainly had to dig deep, but kept looking for Harry Cobden to see Ziggy Rose halfway, in the process denying the rider Paddy Brennan a triple after he won the first two races on the card.

Nicholls' assistant, Harry Derham, said: "I was impressed with his attitude. At first I didn't think he was traveling with his usual enthusiasm, but his jump kept it going throughout the race. In the end it was extremely hard.

"I would have preferred it not to be so close. Credit for both mares.

"She probably found the terrain quite hard. In the end it was a really tough endurance test, but it is very genuine and some good jumps on the straight put her in a good position."

"When Harry asked for everything after the last thing he delivered."

Cobden said: "It was loose (ground) and they were actually going through it. She's pretty good, she's getting better."

"A fence will jump. He had many loads left to get to the last and jumped out of my hands. He also stays, which is good."