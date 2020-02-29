Holding his McDonald & # 39; s All-American shirt was surreal for Terrence Clarke

Terrence Clarke lifted his McDonald’s All American shirt in amazement.

"Wow," he told himself, contemplating his own name printed in gold on the crispy black t-shirt.

The Brewster Academy guard still cannot believe that his dream of being selected has come true. The prestigious award is awarded to the institute's best senior basketball students, and Clarke will join players such as Lakers forward LeBron James, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant of the Nets and legends like Earvin "Magic,quot; Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Terrence Clarke with his official McDonald’s All American jersey number 20. —Deyscha Smith

The first time he heard the news was in January. After finishing a school day, he went to his bedroom in Brewster, took some snacks and went to his friend's room. He sat there, waiting and waiting for the official list to be published, and once he did, the emotion hit him suddenly.

"I just started screaming," Clarke said on Friday to the University of Kentucky, after the Brewster Academy crushed the Kimball Union Academy, 105-70. "I started running around the bedroom, I was going crazy."

The selection is a historic achievement, since Clarke is the first Boston athlete in seven years to be selected, since Wayne Selden of Tilton in 2013. The game will take place on April 1 in Houston and will be televised on ESPN.

During halftime against KUA, Brewster honored Clarke, who will wear the number 20, with his shirt.

"Terrence Clarke will join the ranks of the high school basketball elite as part of the prestigious 2020 McDonald’s High School All America game," athletic director Matt Lawlor told a crowd cheering him. "The only other Brewster basketball player who received an invitation was T.J. Warren of the class of 2012."

Clarke's family, including his mother, Osman, and his younger brother, Gavin, joined him on the central court.

Terrence Clarke and his family on the central court, being honored with their official McDonald & # 39; s All American shirt. —Deyscha Smith

Everything is in place for Clarke, who was also selected for the prestigious Allen Iverson Classic and the Jordan Brand Classic, two other highly selected showcases. However, it has also been a trip for the entire Clarke family. Everyone, from his mother to mentor Dexter Foy, Coach Brandon Ball to Expressions Elite AAU coach Todd Quarles, played a hand to support Clarke on and off the court. Hours in the gym. Kicking frustrated basketballs while striving to become the best. The family travels the country for their tournaments and showcases.

They have seen him rank up as one of the best high school basketball players in the country.

"He has come a long and difficult road," said his mother as the family gathered outside the gym. Clarke will give you the shirt.

"When he used to call me,‘ Mommy! I want to go, Todd is yelling at me! "You can sit now and tell those stories," he said with a laugh.

It was a special moment for all of them, a testimony of their hard work.

"It really hasn't hit me yet," Clarke admitted.

Quarles, who was next to him, began to marvel at the shirt.

"I realized," he said. "Man, that's special."