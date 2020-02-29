Historic February dry period returns drought conditions to the San Francisco Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – As San Francisco approached its first February without rain since 1864, federal weather supervisors reported Friday that moderate drought conditions have returned to northern Contra Costa and Alameda counties and the South of Solano County.

The United States Drought Monitor, undated every Friday by the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, listed those regions of the Bay Area in a drought stage for the first time in 2 years or plus.

At the moment, federal drought officials labeled the drought conditions as short term, but in the short term D1 drought residents can expect gardens and gardens to need irrigation before; wildlife patterns begin to change; the ponds and streams are lower than usual.

“We get to the water year in good shape, which is really helping us overcome this dry period. And fortunately, we still have some months left, ”said David Briggs, Water Operations Manager for the East Bay Municipal Water District.

Warm February is tricking some plants into thinking that spring has come. Some sprout early. Flower Land Nursery grower Griff Hulsey said area residents are also starting to plant early.

“When we see good weather, we often see many more people. And we've been recently, ”said Hulsey.

Griff warns people to always use drought tolerant plants and also warns that there is still time for cold and wet weather, despite the recent warm weather

It's been 30 days since the last measurable rain in San Francisco. The longest streak of consecutive days without rain is 43 days in 2014 as the region moves towards years of severe drought.

San Francisco had a rainless February in 1864, with only 0.04 inch falling in 1953, 0.10 inch in 1899, 0.14 inch in 1952 and 0.19 in 1964.

Other Bay Area cities will also eclipse or link historical dryness records, many of them since February 1953. In that dry year, Santa Rosa received only 0.08 of an inch, Napa received no rain, Livermore was 0.21 of an inch, San José only 0.02 inch and Salinas 0.01 inch.

Meanwhile, Oakland will also live up to the 0.21 inch it had in 1995.

Meteorologists hoped that a cold front that entered the San Francisco Bay area on Sunday could bring some light rains. But those hopes seem to be disappearing as the front drew closer.

"It seems that the period of drought of the consecutive day will continue for the center of San Francisco with possibilities of showers that seem scarce at best," said the National Meteorological Service. "The latest (meteorological) model brings cold air to the central coast on Sunday with the best chance of rain on the highest terrain in Monterey and San Benito counties."

There was even more bad news after Thursday's cumulative snow survey showed the effects of a month of hot and dry weather.

State water authorities said the amount of water contained in the snow cover amounted to 72% of the January 30 average. On January 2, the snow water content across the state was 90% of the average, to date.

"By comparison … where we were just a month ago, the snow and precipitation across the state were well below average, but we still have to wait and see what the next months will bring us," said Sean de Guzmán, head of snow studies of the department. and water supply forecast section.

"Fortunately, our reservoirs across the state are at or above their historical averages for this time of year, thanks in part to how wet a year of water was 2019, as well as to the optimized operations of the reservoirs," he said. .