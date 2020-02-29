Hilary Duff would love to move the reset of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; from Disney to Hulu

Instagram

The former child actress describes Disney's PG rating as limitations, so she would love to bring her reboot series to Hulu after Mouse House suspended the project.

Hilary Duff He has expressed his frustrations about the next restart of "[t = Lizzie McGuire" on Disney +.

Last month, January 2020, the project was suspended when the original creator of the program, Terri Minsky, abandoned production after filming two episodes, amid claims that the heads of the studios were not happy with the direction of the program revived

Earlier this week, Hilary, who plays the main character on the show, hinted that she was not happy with the network, and on Friday the 32-year-old actress went to Instagram to express her concerns.

"I was incredibly excited to launch & # 39; Lizzie & # 39; in D + and my passion remains!" she wrote. "However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up looking at her."

She continued: "I would do bad service to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the roof of a PG classification … It is important for me that his experience as a preteen / teenager navigate his life it was authentic, its next chapters are equally real and relatable. "

The star continued to suggest that a possible resolution to the problem would be to change the network completely, adding: "It would be a dream if Disney let us transfer the program to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this dear character to life. again ".

Hilary's publication comes after a television series based freely on the 2018 LGBTQ + coming of age film was reported. "Love simon", had been abandoned by Disney + and picked up by Hulu, as it was apparently not" familiar "enough.

At the time of the claims, he published a screenshot of a headline that read: "Love, Simon TV Show Extracted from Disney + since it is not & # 39; family friendly & # 39;" and added: "Sounds familiar …"