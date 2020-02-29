Hilary Duff says "It would be a dream,quot; for Hulu to take over Lizzie McGuire Revival after tensions with Disney +

Hilary Duff has something very important to address. The actress made it very clear that she wants to revive her show, Lizzie McGuire was aired on Hulu instead of Disney Plus!

This happens after Terri Minsky, its creator, ended up being fired at the beginning of the year.

The actress turned to social networks to break her silence, saying that ‘I was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie in D + and my passion remains! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up looking at her. I would be hurting everyone by limiting the travel realities of a 30-year-old to live below the limit of a PG rating. "

Hilary argued that, as far as she was concerned, it would be great if, like "Lizzie's experiences as a teenager sailing through life were authentic, her next chapters are equally real and easy to tell."

In the end, he wrote that if Disney allowed the revival show to begin airing in Hulu, it would be a "dream."

This is directly related to the fact that the spin-off of the small screen of Love Simon also moved to Hulu after Disney Plus considered it "not suitable for families."

Minsky also previously expressed his wishes that Lizzie McGuire moved to Hulu after learning what happened to Love, Simon's split.

Duff also shared a screenshot on his platform earlier this week, obviously criticizing Disney Plus for that decision.

It was the title of an online article that said: "Love, the Simon TV show was taken from Disney + as it is not,quot; family friendly, "which she highlighted.

Next to him, she wrote cryptically: "Sounds familiar."

Inside information previously shared through Variety that the actress was upset because Disney had fired Minsky.

Apparently, "the two women wanted to make a more adult version of Lizzie for the renaissance, while Disney wants a show that is appealing to children and families, something more like the original series."



